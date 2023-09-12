Users on the X platform have been left bemused at the selling price of the WC, which is pegged around GH¢360,000 after it was shared media personality, Serwaa Amihere.
GH¢360k smart toilet with WiFi and sensors causes social media uproar
Social media users have been reacting to a viral video where a smart water closet is being sold on the Ghanaian market.
In the video, she was barefooted as she demonstrated how the smart toilet worked. Unlike traditional toilets, she noted that one does not have to touch it since it has inbuilt sensors.
"It has WiFi, actually. For those of you who like to make decisions when you're on the toilet."
Serwaa Amihere used her feet to hover over the sides of the toilet and the lid opened. She repeated it, and the lid lifted up. She also covered the toilet using the same approach.
"You don't need to touch anything. You just need to get close to it, and then it will close by itself."
One user on the platform called Ibrahim Issifu, questioned the actual price tag of the WC after he conducted a search online which showed that the water closet sells at $9,937,50 [GH¢113,770.44], a rather stark difference from the price being quoted in Ghana.
Some users have also made mockery of the features associated with the WC, which include WiFi, motion sensor and among others.
