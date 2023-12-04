10 simple ways to quickly cook delicious pasta

Content:

1. Spaghetti with tomato sauce

Ingredients

Salt

5 teaspoons of olive oil

100g parmesan cut into pieces

1 sprig of basil

3 onions

6 tomatoes

500g of spaghetti

Pepper

Method of preparation:

Wash the tomatoes and remove the stems. Immerse in boiling water, and when the skin starts to come off, drain, let cool, and cut into small cubes. The onion is cleaned, washed and lightly browned in a pan in a little oil. Then add the tomatoes, basil and season with salt and pepper. Continue to simmer for another 30 minutes until the sauce begins to reduce.

Meanwhile, boil the spaghetti in water with a little salt, according to the instructions on the package. Drain and put over the tomato sauce and mix well. They are then removed on a plate and decorated with pieces of parmesan and basil leaves.

2. Pasta with canned minced meat

Ingredients:

1 bag fusilli pasta

250 g minced meat

1 tablespoon of oil

250 ml tomato juice

1 tablespoon of cheese

Salt

Method of preparation: Heat the meat in a pan with oil and gently break it open with a spoon. Leave it until it completely changes colour and is fried for about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, boil the pasta for 10 minutes in salted water and drain very well. Place the pasta and meat in an oven dish, pour the tomato juice on top and mix well. Sprinkle the cheese and put it in the oven for 30 minutes.

Fussili with canned minced meat Ringier Africa

3. Pasta Arrabiata - simple pasta recipes

Ingredients:

450g of pasta

430g tomato sauce

6 crushed garlic cloves

1 teaspoon chili flakes

1 and 1/2 tsp olive oil

A handful of freshly chopped parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: grated parmesan on top

Method of preparation:

Put the pasta to boil. Heat the oil in a pan. Add the crushed garlic and hot pepper flakes and sauté until the garlic is lightly browned (2-3 minutes). Pour the tomato sauce into half a cup of water. Mix, reduce the heat and leave for 10 minutes.

Drain the pasta when done. Add the parsley over the sauce and then pour everything over the pasta. Sprinkle parsley on top, if desired, before serving. The basic recipe is considered spicy, but you can decide the intensity of the spices used.

Easter Arrabiata Ringier Africa

4. Spaghetti Carbonara - the authentic recipe

Ingredients:

200 g of spaghetti

120 g pancetta (ham)

2 eggs

1 egg yolk

150 g grated parmesan

60 ml dry white wine

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

salt and pepper to taste

Method of preparation:

Cook the spaghetti according to package directions. Finally, drain them well. While the pasta water is boiling, cut small strips of pancetta and sear them in a large pan over low heat for about 10 minutes, until slightly crispy.

In a small bowl, beat the eggs with the yolk, season with pepper and add half the amount of parmesan. When the pancetta has browned, add the wine to the pan. Mix it well with the remaining sauce from the meat. Take the pan off the heat. Add the cooked spaghetti to the pan and mix well.

Pour the beaten eggs into the pan and continue to mix at the same time. The heat from the hot spaghetti and hot pan will help cook the eggs. Sprinkle parsley over and serve with the remaining parmesan.

Spaghetti Carbonara Ringier Africa

5. Pasta au gratin in the oven from 4 ingredients

Ingredients:

Easter

Cheese

Eggs

Parmesan

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of preparation:

Boil the pasta according to the instructions on the package. Meanwhile, grate the telemeau and parmesan, separately. Beat the eggs in a small bowl, and season with salt and pepper to taste. (If you want, you can add other spices). Combine with telemeau.

When the pasta is cooked, drain the water. Combine them with the beaten eggs and cheese, put them in a non-stick casserole. Sprinkle grated parmesan on top and put in the preheated oven for 20 minutes.

Pasta au gratin in the oven - simple pasta recipes Ringier Africa

6. Pasta with zucchini and garlic

Ingredients:

3 teaspoons of olive oil

4 pumpkins

4 cloves of garlic

1 bag of pasta (whichever you want)

Salt and pepper to taste

Plenty of parmesan.

Method of preparation:

Cut the courgettes into rounds, then into halves. Mash or finely chop the garlic cloves. Pour the olive oil into a large frying pan and, after it has heated up a bit, add the courgettes and garlic to sauté for about 5-7 minutes.

Stir occasionally until the courgettes are soft and the garlic is golden. About halfway through the cooking time, adjust the salt to taste.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain them and run them through cold water. Place the pasta in the pan over the squash, over low heat. Add the freshly grated Parmesan and gently toss the pasta to incorporate. Add salt and pepper to taste, if needed.

Pasta with zucchini and garlic Ringier Africa

7. Pasta with canned mushrooms

Ingredients:

1 green onion link

2 bunches parsley

Pepper

Coarse salt

1 tablespoon flour

300 ml of milk

500 g of mushrooms

400 g of pasta

2-3 tablespoons of olive oil.

Method of preparation:

Put the pasta to boil. Take them out, run them under cold water and let them drain. Separately, clean the mushrooms and wash them well in some water. Clean the onion, wash and cut into thin rings. Sauté in olive oil and add the mushrooms.

After they have hardened, add the flour and hot milk. Mix gently to avoid lumps and finally add the parsley. Season with salt and pepper. The mushroom sauce is served with pasta and parsley.

Pasta with zucchini and garlic Ringier Africa

8. Pasta with canned tuna

Ingredients:

400 g fusilli pasta

A canned tuna in its own juice

100 g green olives

200 g boiled corn (canned)

100 ml tomato sauce

1 tablespoon tomato paste

Olive oil

Thyme

Salt

Pepper

Pasta with canned tuna Google

Method of preparation:

Boil the pasta with a pinch of salt, according to the instructions on the package. Drain the water, add the olive oil and tomato sauce, followed by the tomato paste. Keep the pan on fire for 1-2 minutes and turn the pan continuously.

Then combine the pasta with thyme, salt and pepper, to taste. Add the finely chopped tuna, sliced ​​green olives and cooked corn. Mix well and serve cold tuna salad.

9. Pasta salad with vegetables

Ingredients:

200 g spiral pasta

Salt and pepper

3-4 small tomatoes

200 g of ham

2-3 green onions

1 red pepper

1 yellow pepper

2-3 tablespoons of olive oil

100 g green peas (or canned)

Method of preparation:

Boil the pasta in a pot of boiling water, with salt and a little oil and cook according to the instructions on the package. After they are boiled, take them out of the boiling water and keep them in cold water for almost 10 minutes so they don't stick. Wash the vegetables well with cold water.

Then it is cleaned of the skin or seeds and cut into fairly small cubes (or whatever shape you want) and mixed with the pasta that has been removed from the cold water in the meantime. Dice the ham and add it to the other pasta.

Pasta with vegetables Ringier Africa

Season the salad with olive oil, as much salt as you think is needed, a little white or red pepper and a drop of balsamic vinegar. Vinegar gives the salad a special aroma and a unique taste. It is served as an aperitif or as a side dish to a roast beef in the oven or to a chicken roast, with chopped green basil this time larger.

10. Easter with chicken

Ingredients:

300g of pasta

500g chicken breast

1 onion or a bunch of green onions

2-3 tablespoons of oil

300 cloves of garlic

500g of tomatoes

1 teaspoon of tomato paste

Salt

Pepper

1/2 teaspoon oregano

50g of butter

1 tablespoon breadcrumbs

100g of cheese

Method of preparation:

Boil the pasta in salted water according to the instructions on the package. Pass through a stream of cold water and drain in a colander. Wash the chicken breast, cut it into cubes and fry it in a hot pan.

Add the finely chopped onion, fry gently and extinguish with half a glass of water. Let it simmer until all the sauce is reduced, then add the peeled, finely chopped tomatoes and the tomato paste.

Season to taste with salt, pepper, garlic and oregano. Grease a heat-resistant dish with butter and cover with breadcrumbs. Put the cooked pasta, then add a few cubes of butter and the tomato sauce with chicken. Grate the cheese on top and gratinate in the hot oven, at the right heat, for 10-15 minutes.

Easter with chicken Ringier Africa