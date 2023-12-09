Premium travel company, Kairos World Travels receives IATA certification

This certification recognizes Kairos World Travels’ commitment to meeting regulatory requirements, industry standards, and best practices, reflecting their dedication to operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) — the organization for global airlines, grants the IATA Certification as a mark of distinction to travel agencies that comply with its rigorous standards. Acquiring this credential is a significant milestone for Kairos World Travels, affirming its position as a reliable and trusted partner in the travel industry.

With the certification, Kairos World Travels demonstrates its adherence to a validated framework that ensures compliance with regulations and industry norms. This achievement further cements the company’s commitment to providing its clients with the highest level of service and professionalism while upholding the utmost safety and security standards.

Reacting to the certification from IATA, the Director of Kairos World Travels Teniola Ogundeji asserted that obtaining the certification is one of the moves the company had set out to achieve in 2023, and getting it now is only a testament to how the company takes pride in ensuring excellence at all end.

“We are excited to have obtained the IATA Certification, this achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team, who consistently deliver exceptional service and strive for excellence in every aspect of our operations. With this certification, our clients can be rest assured that we have gone the extra mile to continue delivering top-notch services and satisfying their travel needs,” she said.

Teniola also added that Kairos World Travels has always been a thought leader in the industry and that the team would stop at nothing to continue to put the industry on the map through premium travel services delivered to its Nigerian clients and beyond.

“With our brand at the forefront, the trajectory ahead promises enhanced premium and seamless travel experiences for Nigerians and Africans globally. This commitment is poised to elevate the Nigerian travel market and at KWT, we are committed to this mission.” Teniola noted.

Kairos World Travels is a distinguished travel agency committed to curating enjoyable and stress-free experiences for leisure enthusiasts, as well as delivering timely and comfortable travel solutions for business-focused clients.

With a wealth of experience and a commitment to professionalism, the travel company specializes in a comprehensive range of services, including visa assistance, travel advisory, flight ticketing, hotel reservations, airport transfers, customized trips, medical and birth tourism, and an array of holiday, work, and romantic packages.

Their offerings extend to individual and corporate clients, providing flexible installment payment structures and the opportunity to save for vacations through the Kairos THRIFT program. This approach allows the agency to craft unique tour packages, ensuring that travel is not only accessible but also affordable for their valued clients.