Our ultimate Nigerian travel bucket list

Nigeria is richly blessed with gigantic hills, exotic beaches, lush vegetation, and historical sites. There are lots of bucket-list-worthy places for travel enthusiasts in Nigeria and here are some of them:

1. Lekki conservation center, Lagos

This is one of Africa's prominent and most diverse urban Nature Parks due to its high species richness. There are lots of activities to engage in at the conservation center, the most prominent one being the canopy walkway which is the longest in Africa. You can also play the floor board games, climb the treehouse, organize a picnic, Lekki conservation center has a fun activity for everyone.

2. Olumo rock, Ogun State

Believed to have provided refuge for the ancient Egba people during the intertribal wars, Olumo rock is one of the bucket list-worthy places in Nigeria. Today's Olumo rock is a tourist attraction center particularly loved by adventure seekers. They love to climb to the peak of the mountain to get an amazing birds-eye view of the ancient city of Abeokuta.

3. Obudu mountain resort, Cross River

Formerly known as obudu cattle ranch, this tourist center is a ranch and a resort situated on the Obudu Plateau. It is home to the rarest species of birds and drill monkeys. Obudu is full of natural sights which would keep you spell-bound, and also some man-made attractions like the canopy walkway and cable cars.

4. Ikogosi warm springs, Ekiti state

Ikogosi warm springs resort is a perfect fit for history and nature lovers. It allows you to explore the unique scenery of warm and cold springs flowing at the same time.

5. Kajuru castle, Kaduna

This castle is a luxury villa built by a German expatriate between 1981 and 1989. It is located in Kajuru, a small village in southern Kaduna. It is a very beautiful castle built in the medieval German style and even has an armory and dungeon. If you ever want to have a feel of royalty, you should totally visit this castle.

6. Idanre hill, Ondo state

The hill of Idanre is one of the most beautiful natural landscapes in Nigeria. It resides 3000 feet above sea level and includes cultural sites like Owa's palace, shrines, old court, Belfry, thunder water, and burial grounds.

7. The Royal Palace of the Oba of Benin