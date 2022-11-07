RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Nigerian Breweries announce new addition to portfolio, malt-infused energy drink

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByNigerianBreweries

Nigerian Breweries announce new addition to portfolio, malt-infused energy drink
Nigerian Breweries announce new addition to portfolio, malt-infused energy drink

Nigeria’s leading brewery, Nigerian Breweries has in a press conference held on the 4th of November, 2022, announced the addition of a new drink to its portfolio, Zagg. The new addition is a malt-infused energy drink created for everyone who has an active lifestyle.

Recommended articles

“Zagg was brewed to help the average Nigerian keep up with the demands of everyday life. Regardless of our professions, fields and interests, we all engage in high-energy activities, whether mental or physical,” said Elohor Olumide-Awe, the brand’s representative and Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic brands, Nigerian Breweries PLC at the press conference. “Zagg was created to ensure that we can all keep our energy levels up as we tackle activities and challenges redolent of adulthood.”

Nigerian Breweries announce new addition to portfolio, malt-infused energy drink
Nigerian Breweries announce new addition to portfolio, malt-infused energy drink Pulse Nigeria

“Beyond being an energy booster, Zagg is also a challenge; a dare to be extraordinary and dynamic,” she stated. “It is quite rare to come across a malt-infused energy drink. We chose to make Zagg a fusion of ingredients that are normally brewed separately to show our consumers that they do not have to be one thing. They can be jacks of different trades and be masters of them all.”

Zagg will be available for purchase from Saturday, 5th November 2022 to consumers aged 18 and above. “Be sure to look out for the iconic thunderbolt in all the supermarkets and stores near you. We are ensuring widespread distribution of Zagg across the nation to make sure that nobody, no Nigerian is left out of the Zagg experience.”

About Zagg

Zagg is an unconventional energy drink brewed to perfection. An experience infused with the goodness of malt and laden with energy bursts to energize every individual that chooses to be dynamic, non-conforming and unbound by rules, just like Zagg.

About Nigerian Breweries

With a rich portfolio, brewed by experts and loved by all, Nigerian Breweries are brewers at heart. Since the introduction of its flagship brand and the Nation’s Number 1 Beer: Star Lager Beer in 1949, they have expanded their Lager portfolio and introduced an unmatched range of Non-Alcoholic, Stout, Lager and Flavored Drinks. Over 21 brands enjoyed locally and globally, they are customer centric and dedicated to diverse products that cater to their growing consumer expectations.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByNigerianBreweries

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

Top 5 places you have to visit in East Africa for the Christmas Holidays

Top 5 places you have to visit in East Africa for the Christmas Holidays

Hit or miss? Rating videos and pictures from the Black Panther II premiere in Nigeria

Hit or miss? Rating videos and pictures from the Black Panther II premiere in Nigeria

Nigerian Breweries announce new addition to portfolio, malt-infused energy drink

Nigerian Breweries announce new addition to portfolio, malt-infused energy drink

Livespot360 to position Lagos as the epicentre of global entertainment this december with #EWLagos, Livespot X Festival & the launch of the Livespot Entertarium

Livespot360 to position Lagos as the epicentre of global entertainment this december with #EWLagos, Livespot X Festival & the launch of the Livespot Entertarium

ArtxLagos: The bliss of standing and observing beauty

ArtxLagos: The bliss of standing and observing beauty

5 reasons why you'd be lucky to date a woman with a higher s*x drive than you

5 reasons why you'd be lucky to date a woman with a higher s*x drive than you

8 weird reasons why women moan and make sounds during s*x

8 weird reasons why women moan and make sounds during s*x

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The Ooni of Ife and his new wives

The reasons behind the Ooni of Ife's many marriages

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Aba [pinterest]

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria

7 health benefits of hibiscus tea (Zobo)

7 health benefits of zobo drink (Hibiscus tea)