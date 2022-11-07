Nigerian Breweries announce new addition to portfolio, malt-infused energy drink

“Zagg was brewed to help the average Nigerian keep up with the demands of everyday life. Regardless of our professions, fields and interests, we all engage in high-energy activities, whether mental or physical,” said Elohor Olumide-Awe, the brand’s representative and Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic brands, Nigerian Breweries PLC at the press conference. “Zagg was created to ensure that we can all keep our energy levels up as we tackle activities and challenges redolent of adulthood.”

Pulse Nigeria

“Beyond being an energy booster, Zagg is also a challenge; a dare to be extraordinary and dynamic,” she stated. “It is quite rare to come across a malt-infused energy drink. We chose to make Zagg a fusion of ingredients that are normally brewed separately to show our consumers that they do not have to be one thing. They can be jacks of different trades and be masters of them all.”

Zagg will be available for purchase from Saturday, 5th November 2022 to consumers aged 18 and above. “Be sure to look out for the iconic thunderbolt in all the supermarkets and stores near you. We are ensuring widespread distribution of Zagg across the nation to make sure that nobody, no Nigerian is left out of the Zagg experience.”

About Zagg

Zagg is an unconventional energy drink brewed to perfection. An experience infused with the goodness of malt and laden with energy bursts to energize every individual that chooses to be dynamic, non-conforming and unbound by rules, just like Zagg.

About Nigerian Breweries

With a rich portfolio, brewed by experts and loved by all, Nigerian Breweries are brewers at heart. Since the introduction of its flagship brand and the Nation’s Number 1 Beer: Star Lager Beer in 1949, they have expanded their Lager portfolio and introduced an unmatched range of Non-Alcoholic, Stout, Lager and Flavored Drinks. Over 21 brands enjoyed locally and globally, they are customer centric and dedicated to diverse products that cater to their growing consumer expectations.

---