Nigerian artist receives approval to begin longest painting marathon

She has loved art since childhood and after completing a law degree in 2015, she pursued makeup artistry. Lola blended makeup with face painting, and in 2019, she debuted as a professional face painter at Sapphire events.

In 2022, she rediscovered her artistic skills, finding solace in paper sketching and mastering digital art techniques. As NFT art bloomed, she showcased her digital artworks and sold 22 pieces.

Lola received a mail of approval from the Guinness World Records, which means her attempt will be verified if it is accomplished.

ADVERTISEMENT

After spending months in preparation for her record-breaking attempt, Lola Mewu is prepared. Her record-breaking attempt will take place from Saturday, October 28, 2023, to Monday, October 30, 2023.

On the heels of Hilda Baci’s victory, the chef who broke the Guinness record for the longest cooking marathon, many people have declared interest in breaking a world record, but have not succeeded.