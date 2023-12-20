ADVERTISEMENT
Malta Guinness remains the leading quality Malt drink in Nigeria and Africa

We urge our dear consumers and the general public to disregard the false and mischievous posts that are resurfacing and recycled on social media. These posts are either uninformed or deliberate falsehoods targeting your favourite Malt Drink.

The packaging of Malta Guinness has evolved since 1990, when it was first manufactured in Nigeria. The brand is also manufactured in several African countries including Ghana and Cameroun.

These mischievous social media posts which had been debunked years ago are now being recirculated by placing old packaging side by side to make false allegations of fake vs original versions. It is also unfortunate that some blogs and persons on social media are digging up and spreading the same debunked allegations from previous years to mislead the public. To be clear, both Malta Guinness packaging shown in the viral posts are old packaging that is no longer in circulation.

We urge our esteemed loyal consumers and members of the public to disregard these posts alleging counterfeit of Malta Guinness originated by mischief makers; but to share this authentic release from Malta Guinness to counter the falsehood and mischief.

We urge our teeming consumers and members of the public to continue enjoying their favourite Malta Guinness and reassure the public that Malta Guinness remains the leading quality malt drink in Nigeria and Africa.

