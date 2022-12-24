Life Is Your Stage: Rockstar Premium Energy Drink launches at Rhythm Unplugged.

Rockstar Premium Energy Drink comes in a sleek, shiny black and gold Bottle for an undeniable energy boost created to fuel your daily hustle.

The Rockstar Energy Drink brand ambassadors are Charles Okpaleke of Play Network, an accomplished movie maker and businessman extraordinaire, Nancy Isime superstar actor, model, media personality and fitness enthusiast and Jeremiah “Swanky Jerry” Ogbodo a consummate fashionista, stylist and trendsetter.

“Rockstar Energy Drink is created to ensure that consumers that live an active on-the-go lifestyle with various sub-layers; work, side hustle, family, fun, friendships, events, and travel get the right energy boost to be Rockstars in all of these areas of their lives.”

“ROCKSTAR”: Life Is Your Stage, the brand’s tagline encourages Nigerians to win in their multifaceted lives because they are resilient and take pride in their hustles, so whenever they need an enabler, Rockstar Premium Energy Drink is there to support them in those diverse moments.

Rockstar Energy Drink is a global brand available in many countries around the world and now available in Nigeria. It is manufactured and distributed by Seven Up Bottling Co.

Follow Rockstar Premium Energy Drink on social media @Rockstar_Naija

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

_----_