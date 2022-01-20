RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Language is the true essence of culture- Fareedat Muhammad Qieyaz

After several attempts, getting into University in Austria was the beginning of my dream come true. I finally had an opportunity to study the course I wanted and advance my career.

Language is the true essence of culture- Fareedat Muhammad Qieyaz.
Reading about Austria, I learned that the country had such a rich history, gorgeous terrains and stupendous landmarks and of course amazing people. This was when I decided I was going to learn German to truly understand and appreciate Austria in all its glory.

I enrolled at the Goethe-Institut, Nigeria to make this dream a reality and I am happy I took that decision as I truly had a wonderful experience at the Institut. Right from the first day with my Language Instructor, I learnt not just the basics of the German Language, but I also got to experience German Culture in its entirety. I attended several cultural shows with some of my amazing friends I had made at the Institute.

Fast forward to when I finally resumed at my University in Osterreich, I didn't have any issue blending in. I can boldly say that it was my experience at Goethe-Institut that gave me such an uncommon leverage to relate to German cultural experiences so easily and effortlessly.

If you'll be attending the Goethe-Institut anytime soon, trust me, it is definitely an experience worth looking forward to. Take it from someone who attended A1, A2 , B1 and B2 classes.

