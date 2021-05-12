Lakowe Lakes: A travel guide to the hottest new mini-vacation spot in Lagos
Nestled at the outskirts of Lagos, is this secret golf and country estate for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle.
Open Hours: All day
Contact person: @Filmorealty on Instagram
Things to take with you: Overnight bag, fitness kit, Insect repellant and a camera.
Lakowe Lakes Golf & Country Estate, often described as ‘West Africa’s best kept secret’, is a beautiful, luxury community nestled in a peaceful neighbourhood about 35km from the hustle and bustle of Lagos.
How to get to Lakowe Lakes
Located on Lekki Epe Expressway, after Ajah, Lakowe Lakes Estate can be accessed through a service road by the expressway.
Best time to visit
Any time of the year. However, weekends and holidays would more like receive crowds so book ahead.
Cost of lodging
Lakowe Lakes has a Lodge and Spa Resort that offers corporate lodge facilities with fully furnished sitting rooms, kitchens and rooms.
1 bedroom per night- ₦50,000
2 bedroom per night - ₦70,000
Studio cottage per night - ₦60,000
1 bedroom cottage per night - ₦65,000
Fun things to do in Lakowe Lakes
At Lakowe Lakes, wellness, relaxation and recreation come as the total package. At the resort, you can:
- Go fishing on the 55-hectare man-made lake
- Have a 45-minute Golf Lesson at the cost of ₦15,000
- Watch a movie under the stars
- Get a fitness class
- Play other sports
- Relax at the spa
