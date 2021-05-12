RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Lakowe Lakes: A travel guide to the hottest new mini-vacation spot in Lagos

Authors:

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Nestled at the outskirts of Lagos, is this secret golf and country estate for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle.

How to spend a weekend at Lakowe lakes [Instagram/diusorr]
How to spend a weekend at Lakowe lakes [Instagram/diusorr] Instagram/diusorr

Read all about how to spend a night at the exclusive 308-hectare residential golf estate.

Recommended articles

Open Hours: All day

Contact person: @Filmorealty on Instagram

Things to take with you: Overnight bag, fitness kit, Insect repellant and a camera.

Lakowe Lakes Golf & Country Estate, often described as ‘West Africa’s best kept secret’, is a beautiful, luxury community nestled in a peaceful neighbourhood about 35km from the hustle and bustle of Lagos.

Located on Lekki Epe Expressway, after Ajah, Lakowe Lakes Estate can be accessed through a service road by the expressway.

Any time of the year. However, weekends and holidays would more like receive crowds so book ahead.

Lakowe Lakes has a Lodge and Spa Resort that offers corporate lodge facilities with fully furnished sitting rooms, kitchens and rooms.

1 bedroom per night- ₦50,000

2 bedroom per night - ₦70,000

Studio cottage per night - ₦60,000

1 bedroom cottage per night - ₦65,000

At Lakowe Lakes, wellness, relaxation and recreation come as the total package. At the resort, you can:

  1. Go fishing on the 55-hectare man-made lake
  2. Have a 45-minute Golf Lesson at the cost of ₦15,000
  3. Watch a movie under the stars
  4. Get a fitness class
  5. Play other sports
  6. Relax at the spa

Authors:

Adaobi Onyeakagbu Adaobi Onyeakagbu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aso Rock robbery attempt should worry us all [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

George Weah’s son jailed for disturbing neighbours with loud "girls and champagne” party

Rev Mbaka blames the devil, apologises to the Catholic Church

TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time

Federal government announces fresh COVID-19 restrictions

Moris Babyface recounts sleeping with 4 women in a day and breaking fast with sex (WATCH)

5 foods you should never eat after sex

4 things to do after sex

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu confirmed as host of BBNaija season 6