Lakowe Lakes: A travel guide to the hottest new mini-vacation spot in Lagos

Open Hours: All day

Contact person: @Filmorealty on Instagram

Things to take with you: Overnight bag, fitness kit, Insect repellant and a camera.

Lakowe Lakes Golf & Country Estate, often described as ‘West Africa’s best kept secret’, is a beautiful, luxury community nestled in a peaceful neighbourhood about 35km from the hustle and bustle of Lagos.

How to get to Lakowe Lakes

Located on Lekki Epe Expressway, after Ajah, Lakowe Lakes Estate can be accessed through a service road by the expressway.

Best time to visit

Any time of the year. However, weekends and holidays would more like receive crowds so book ahead.

Cost of lodging

Lakowe Lakes has a Lodge and Spa Resort that offers corporate lodge facilities with fully furnished sitting rooms, kitchens and rooms.

1 bedroom per night- ₦50,000

2 bedroom per night - ₦70,000

Studio cottage per night - ₦60,000

1 bedroom cottage per night - ₦65,000

Fun things to do in Lakowe Lakes

At Lakowe Lakes, wellness, relaxation and recreation come as the total package. At the resort, you can: