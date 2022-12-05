RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How to survive Detty December in Lagos

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's how to survive Lagos in December.

How to survive the dettiness of December [Guardianng]
How to survive the dettiness of December [Guardianng]

Detty December typically means a fun and wild time in December, where you let loose and party.

Everyone shouts Detty December in Lagos because let's face it, that's where all the fun and concerts happen in Nigeria. Let's not forget, most churches are headquartered in Lagos, so they'll be holding their end of the year convention in Lagos and it can get stressful.

Here's how to make it less stressful for you.

If you don't have a car, your problems are compounded. Private cab services are going to hitch their prices way up and cars will be scarce, if you don't want to be stranded and you don't have a car, follow someone who does.

This is inevitable. With Lagos, the journey doesn't matter, only the destination because the journey will be hectic. There are fuel queues still everywhere, just get ready for traffic.

Whether it's for church or a party or concert if you don't live on the Island just forget about it going home that night, you need to sleep over on the Island.

Many people complain about the nonchalance of Nigerian artistes at their concerts, typically arriving late and subpar performances. If you pay for such tickets, don't complain that you're disappointed because chances are that you will be.

Have you seen the exchange rates lately? Those I just got back people are ready to convert their dollars and pounds and make it rain. Don’t compete, just respect yourself.

Even though December can be stressful, it can also be fun, much like everything else in Lagos.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

