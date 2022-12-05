How to survive Detty December in Lagos

Everyone shouts Detty December in Lagos because let's face it, that's where all the fun and concerts happen in Nigeria. Let's not forget, most churches are headquartered in Lagos, so they'll be holding their end of the year convention in Lagos and it can get stressful.

Here's how to make it less stressful for you.

Get a car or hitch a ride with a friend who has a car

If you don't have a car, your problems are compounded. Private cab services are going to hitch their prices way up and cars will be scarce, if you don't want to be stranded and you don't have a car, follow someone who does.

Get ready for traffic

This is inevitable. With Lagos, the journey doesn't matter, only the destination because the journey will be hectic. There are fuel queues still everywhere, just get ready for traffic.

Stay with a friend who lives on the Island or rent a hotel there

Whether it's for church or a party or concert if you don't live on the Island just forget about it going home that night, you need to sleep over on the Island.

Get ready for your favourite artiste to arrive late at concerts

Many people complain about the nonchalance of Nigerian artistes at their concerts, typically arriving late and subpar performances. If you pay for such tickets, don't complain that you're disappointed because chances are that you will be.

Get ready to be oppressed by IJMB (I just got back)

Have you seen the exchange rates lately? Those I just got back people are ready to convert their dollars and pounds and make it rain. Don’t compete, just respect yourself.