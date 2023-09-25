ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How to make 'masa' or rice cakes, a Nigerian Hausa delicacy

Anna Ajayi

You should definitely give these rich, sweet, fluffy, and beautifully golden brown cakes a try.

Masa is quite straightforward to prepare [TheGuardian]
Masa is quite straightforward to prepare [TheGuardian]

Recommended articles

It is made from rice and is often enjoyed as a snack or breakfast meal.

Masa has this soft, slightly tangy taste and spongy texture that is filling and can be used as a side dish or a main food when paired with the traditional Hausa soup called 'Miyan Taushe.'

Masa is quite easy to make and we’ll provide you with a simple recipe to whip up this delicacy. Here's how you can make it:

ADVERTISEMENT

- 2 cups of rice (short-grain or Tuwo rice)

- 1 cup of cooked rice (Tuwo rice as well)

- Water

- 1/4 cup of sugar (adjust to taste)

ADVERTISEMENT

- 1/2 teaspoon of yeast

- 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder

- 1/4 teaspoon of salt

- Vegetable oil for frying

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Wash the rice thoroughly and soak it in water for at least 8 hours or overnight to soften it. Soaking the rice for several hours or overnight would soften the grains and make them easier to blend.

2. Drain the soaked rice and add it to a blender along with the cooked rice and water. Blend until you get a smooth batter. You may need to add more water if the batter is too thick, but it should have a thick enough consistency.

3. Transfer the batter to a bowl and add the sugar, yeast, baking powder, and salt. Mix well to combine all the ingredients.

4. Cover the bowl with a clean cloth or plastic wrap and let the batter ferment for at least 2-4 hours or until it has doubled in size. The fermentation time may vary depending on the temperature and humidity in your kitchen.

5. Once the batter has fermented, it should be bubbly and airy. Stir the mixture.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Masa is traditionally cooked in a special Masa pan, which is a round, shallow mould that gives the rice cakes their circular shape. You can also use a non-stick frying pan with a little oil to fry it.

The masa pan is best suited for frying [TopNigFood]
The masa pan is best suited for frying [TopNigFood] Pulse Nigeria

7. Make sure to oil the moulds or frying pan adequately before putting in the Masa. This step prevents the rice cakes from sticking to the pan.

8. Spoon the batter in small quantities onto the pan, and cook until about 2-3 minutes and the Masa turns golden brown on both sides. You can make them as large or small as you like.

10. Remove the cooked Masa from the pan and repeat the process with the remaining batter, adding more oil to the pan as needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

12. Serve the Masa warm with a spicy pepper sauce, such as Yaji (Suya spice), or a traditional soup called Miyan Taushe or Miyan Kuka. You can also go sweet with honey, maple, or powdered sugar.

Enjoy your homemade Masa!

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The ultimate guide to using a menstrual cup for first-timers

The ultimate guide to using a menstrual cup for first-timers

How to make 'masa' or rice cakes, a Nigerian Hausa delicacy

How to make 'masa' or rice cakes, a Nigerian Hausa delicacy

7 amazing health benefits of activated charcoal

7 amazing health benefits of activated charcoal

Lagos welcomes Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT)

Lagos welcomes Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT)

A lock of hair from an Ethiopian Prince returns from the UK after 140 years

A lock of hair from an Ethiopian Prince returns from the UK after 140 years

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Regina Daniels

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Regina Daniels

3 deaf people who changed the world

3 deaf people who changed the world

8 tips on how to talk to anyone and hold conversation comfortably

8 tips on how to talk to anyone and hold conversation comfortably

5 musicians who achieved great feats despite being deaf

5 musicians who achieved great feats despite being deaf

8 habits of seriously stylish people you need to know

8 habits of seriously stylish people you need to know

7 toothbrushing mistakes you make and how to correct them

7 toothbrushing mistakes you make and how to correct them

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Pulse Sports

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The exhibition was at the Royal Academy of Arts [Perthnow]

Why guests had to squeeze between 2 naked models to enter an art show

Polyandry is a form of polygamy where a woman takes two or more husbands at the same time [kokotv]

Meet the tribe in Nigeria where women have more than one husband

Yoruba tribal marks were once seen as a symbol of beauty [TamilahPhotography]

Yoruba tribal marks: What they signified and why the practice has declined

Dowry in India

Why women pay dowry in India