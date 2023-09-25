How to make 'masa' or rice cakes, a Nigerian Hausa delicacy

It is made from rice and is often enjoyed as a snack or breakfast meal.

Masa has this soft, slightly tangy taste and spongy texture that is filling and can be used as a side dish or a main food when paired with the traditional Hausa soup called 'Miyan Taushe.'

Masa is quite easy to make and we’ll provide you with a simple recipe to whip up this delicacy. Here's how you can make it:

Ingredients

- 2 cups of rice (short-grain or Tuwo rice)

- 1 cup of cooked rice (Tuwo rice as well)

- Water

- 1/4 cup of sugar (adjust to taste)

- 1/2 teaspoon of yeast

- 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder

- 1/4 teaspoon of salt

- Vegetable oil for frying

Instructions

1. Wash the rice thoroughly and soak it in water for at least 8 hours or overnight to soften it. Soaking the rice for several hours or overnight would soften the grains and make them easier to blend.

2. Drain the soaked rice and add it to a blender along with the cooked rice and water. Blend until you get a smooth batter. You may need to add more water if the batter is too thick, but it should have a thick enough consistency.

3. Transfer the batter to a bowl and add the sugar, yeast, baking powder, and salt. Mix well to combine all the ingredients.

4. Cover the bowl with a clean cloth or plastic wrap and let the batter ferment for at least 2-4 hours or until it has doubled in size. The fermentation time may vary depending on the temperature and humidity in your kitchen.

5. Once the batter has fermented, it should be bubbly and airy. Stir the mixture.

6. Masa is traditionally cooked in a special Masa pan, which is a round, shallow mould that gives the rice cakes their circular shape. You can also use a non-stick frying pan with a little oil to fry it.

7. Make sure to oil the moulds or frying pan adequately before putting in the Masa. This step prevents the rice cakes from sticking to the pan.

8. Spoon the batter in small quantities onto the pan, and cook until about 2-3 minutes and the Masa turns golden brown on both sides. You can make them as large or small as you like.

10. Remove the cooked Masa from the pan and repeat the process with the remaining batter, adding more oil to the pan as needed.

12. Serve the Masa warm with a spicy pepper sauce, such as Yaji (Suya spice), or a traditional soup called Miyan Taushe or Miyan Kuka. You can also go sweet with honey, maple, or powdered sugar.