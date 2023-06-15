Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon sets new Guinness World Record

Two days after officially declaring the Nigerian chef as the new cooking marathon record holder via Twitter, that post has become the GWR's best performing tweet of all time.

"Yeah, so this is our best performing tweet of all time with nearly 25 million news feeds reached," the international organisation announced on June 15, 2023.

Minutes later, Baci reacted to her new record with a cheeky tweet writing, "Made a record for @GWR"

She also put out a series of tweets publicly appreciating God, her family, friends, team, supporters, and the continent for their love and support.

Prior to her latest record, the Nigerian chef crashed the Guinness Records' site for two days with her record-breaking cook-a-thon.

Baci's attempt drew so much attention, leading to an enormous influx of traffic that caused the Guinness World Records' website to crash for a staggering two days.

In addition to the site, her live Instagram stream allowed millions of people in Nigeria and all over the world to follow her record attempt as it unfolded.

For her cook-a-thon, the Nigerian chef made a 35-item menu that she used "as a guide" for each meal that she would prepare from May 11 to May 15, 2023.

After fulfilling all the conditions, the 27-year-old Nigerian chef surpassed Lata Tondon to complete the longest cooking marathon in history with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

