Here's the tallest mountain in Nigeria - It's called the mountain of death

Temi Iwalaiye

This is the highest peak in Nigeria.

The tallest mountain in Nigeria
The tallest mountain in Nigeria [facebook]

Chappal Waddi (also known as the Mountain of Death) is located in Nigeria and, at 2,419 m (7,936 ft), is the country's highest point.

Chappal Waddi (also called Gangirwal) translates to 'Mountain of Death' in Fulfulde. Fulfulde is a language spoken by the Fulani people.

It is known as the mountain of death because of an insurmountable gully in the southern corner of the range. Despite the name, it’s very easy to climb.

It takes about two days to reach the peak of the mountain. So, it’s not just an impromptu trip; hikers have to be prepared and come along with appropriate camping gear, outfits, and food so they can set up camp while enjoying the great outdoors.

The tallest mountain in Nigeria [Unravellingnigeria]
The tallest mountain in Nigeria [Unravellingnigeria]

It is located in Taraba State, near the border with Cameroon, on the edge of the Gashaka Gumti Forest Reserve and the Gashaka-Gumti National Park on the Mambilla Plateau.

The Gashaka-Gumti National Park is Nigeria’s largest national park and covers 6,731 sq km, which is about 3 times the size of Greater London. The park was created by a federal decree in 1991.

Tourists to the park are able to relish grasslands, abundant forests, magnificent highland plateaus, tranquil lakes, rocky mountains, rich wildlife, and diverse ethnic cultures, all within just one safeguarded space.

This peak holds a special place in the hearts of the Mambilla people, intertwined with their ancient beliefs and stories passed down through generations.and herders use it to feed their livestock.

The mountain is kept by the conservation efforts of many organisations and groups like Gashaka Gumti National Park and the Nigeria Park Services, Africa Nature Investors (ANI), Amansale Community, Serti Community, Nguroje Community, and Tour Operators (TVP Adventures and Nature Connects).

Truly, Nigeria is a beautiful country that remains unexplored by its citizens and even tourists.

