Here's the tallest building in Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know the tallest building in Nigeria?

The tallest building in Nigeria
When you think of a city’s skyline, it is the tallest skyscrapers in that city that give it that skyline.

So it's unsurprising that the tallest building in Nigeria is in Lagos because the city has a pretty discernible skyline.

The tallest building in Nigeria is NECOM (Nigeria’s External Communications Operations) House, formerly Nigerian Telecommunications (NITEL) Tower and NET Building.

It is located in Lagos, Nigeria, stands at 160 meters (525 feet) and features 32 floors, office space, and a communication equipment spire.

It was completed in 1979 and is so tall that it serves as a lighthouse beacon for Lagos Harbour. Plus, when it was built, it was the tallest in West Africa.

The tallest building in Nigeria
However, the current tallest skyscraper is the Iconic Tower in New Administrative Capital, Egypt, which is 393.8 meters (1,292 ft) tall.

NECOM House was designed by British architects Nickson and Borys and built by Costain Group.

The building was built using a reinforced concrete frame, a common feature in high-rise buildings of that era.

The construction of the building included a tall, sturdy mast designed to support heavy telecommunication and broadcasting equipment.

NECOM House was a symbol of Nigeria's economic growth and infrastructure modernisation, as it was at a period when Nigeria was referred to as the giant of Africa.

In 1983, there was a fire on the top floors which affected some offices and equipment. Despite the damage, the building's reinforced concrete structure remained intact, proving its resilience.

The Champagne Pearl
Although the Champagne Pearl in Eko Atlantic, built in 2017, has more floors—34 floors precisely— however, it is not the tallest building in Nigeria because it’s only 134 m (440 ft).

After it was repaired and reinforced, it continued to be a historical landmark in Nigeria's architectural and telecommunications history.

Here's the tallest building in Nigeria

