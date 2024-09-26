ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 interesting facts about Mount Everest

Oghenerume Progress

Mount Everest is named after a surveyor George Everest and surprisingly, Everest wasn't happy with that idea.

Mount Everest - Britannica
Mount Everest - Britannica

Recommended articles

Aside from this though, this mountain located in the Himalayas, has some other facts that are quite interesting. Here are five interesting facts about Mount Everest;

1) George Everest didn't want it named after him.

Mount Everest is named after a surveyor George Everest and surprisingly, Everest wasn't happy with that idea. This happened way back in 1852 when the Great Trigonometrical Survey team identified a mountain on the border of Nepal and Tibet as the world’s tallest. The British initially called it Peak XV until Andrew Scott Waugh who worked under Everest proposed that it be named for his predecessor. However, George Everest opposed it and preferred using native place names while working as a surveyor. It’s even unknown if George Everest ever laid eyes on this mountain that was named after him.

ADVERTISEMENT

2) Everest is growing

Believe it or not, Mount Everest is slowly but steadily growing. The mountain is part of the Himalayan range, which was formed by the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates millions of years ago. This process continues, and the mountain rises about 4 millimetres (0.16 inches) per year.

3) More than 300 people have died on Everest.

Despite being a dream destination for mountaineers, Everest is also a deadly one. Over 300 people have lost their lives attempting to reach the summit. Most deaths are caused by avalanches, falls, altitude sickness, or exhaustion. The bodies of many climbers remain on the mountain due to the dangerous conditions that make recovery almost impossible.

4) It takes weeks to climb.

ADVERTISEMENT

Climbing Mount Everest takes an average of two months to complete a full expedition, which includes acclimatising to the altitude, setting up camps, and making the final push to the summit. Climbers typically spend weeks at base camp and higher camps to adjust to the low oxygen levels before attempting the summit.

5) Everest is covered in trash.

One unfortunate result of Everest’s popularity is the amount of trash left behind by climbers. This mountain is now covered in discarded oxygen bottles, tents, equipment, and human waste that have accumulated over the years, earning Everest the nickname “the world’s highest garbage dump.” In recent years, various cleanup expeditions have been organised to remove waste and restore the mountain’s pristine condition.

In addition to the above, Mount Everest remains a symbol of adventure, human endurance, and the quest for greatness. For those who dare to challenge it, this mountain is a great test of perseverance and determination.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 interesting facts about Mount Everest

5 interesting facts about Mount Everest

The interesting story behind the word 'boycott'

The interesting story behind the word 'boycott'

5 common laundry mistakes that are ruining your clothes

5 common laundry mistakes that are ruining your clothes

5 signs you may be a workaholic

5 signs you may be a workaholic

Confidently chic: 5 styling tips for women who aren’t hourglass-shaped

Confidently chic: 5 styling tips for women who aren’t hourglass-shaped

Myth or fact: An apple a day keeps the doctor away

Myth or fact: An apple a day keeps the doctor away

5 things you wouldn’t believe are contagious

5 things you wouldn’t believe are contagious

Temitope Adeboyejo Foundation launches to combat hypertension in Nigeria

Temitope Adeboyejo Foundation launches to combat hypertension in Nigeria

What to drink when you have a cold

What to drink when you have a cold

How to bake a fluffy vanilla sponge cake

How to bake a fluffy vanilla sponge cake

5 Best affordable makeup dupes for luxury brands in Nigeria

5 Best affordable makeup dupes for luxury brands in Nigeria

5 easy ways to cut down on your social media use

5 easy ways to cut down on your social media use

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ancient names of Nigeria and other countries [istockphoto]

Do you know the former names of Nigeria and other countries in the world?

Health benefits of ponmo [ebipreye/youtube]

The health benefits and dangers of eating ponmo

The continent where time doesn't exist [Shuttershock]

The only continent in the world where time doesn't exist

There are different ways to cook eggs [InspiredTaste]

DIY Recipes: 3 different ways to cook eggs to perfection