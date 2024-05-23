How many eggs are too many?

One egg per day is the serving limit advised by the American Heart Association, but it's virtually impossible to make scrambled eggs or an omelette with just one egg.

For most healthy people, eating up to one egg per day or seven eggs a week won't harm their heart health.

Two eggs per day should be the limit if you can't eat one. According to a 2018 study, eating up to 12 eggs a week for three months had no effect on cardiovascular risk factors in people with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes.

Meanwhile, there are five possible side effects more likely to occur if you make a habit of eating too many eggs.

1. Increased risk of heart disease

A study of half a million Chinese adults found that up to one egg per day does not increase the risk of heart disease. However, eating three or four eggs every day could increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and death.

2. Weight gain

If you pair a high-calorie egg breakfast with heavier items like sausage, pancakes, bread, chocolate tee coffee with added cream or a mimosa, you could gain weight. Eat eggs with nutrient-dense extras like spinach, bell peppers, or tomatoes for colour, antioxidants and a lower calorie count to maintain your weight and overall health. Additionally, cook eggs with heart-healthy fats like avocado or olive oil.

3. Eggs are usually eaten with other unhealthy foods

Many people either fry eggs in butter, vegetable oil and salt or serve them with high-fat, high-sodium processed meats and white bread, leading to unknowingly consuming excess saturated fat, sodium, and calories.

4. Raises cholesterol

Eggs contain high amounts of cholesterol, about 190 milligrams, which is over 60% of the 300 milligrams recommended. Eating many eggs per day can quickly exceed these guidelines.

5. Increased risk of diabetes