What happens when you eat too many eggs? Science has 5 warnings for egg lovers

Temi Iwalaiye

Research has shown that eating too many eggs can be dangerous.

Health dangers of eating eggs [yennews]
Eggs are one of the most popular foods when it comes to a fitness regime, not to mention they are loved by many people and very versatile, but is there a limit to the amount of eggs you can eat?

One egg per day is the serving limit advised by the American Heart Association, but it's virtually impossible to make scrambled eggs or an omelette with just one egg.

For most healthy people, eating up to one egg per day or seven eggs a week won't harm their heart health.

Two eggs per day should be the limit if you can't eat one. According to a 2018 study, eating up to 12 eggs a week for three months had no effect on cardiovascular risk factors in people with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes.

Meanwhile, there are five possible side effects more likely to occur if you make a habit of eating too many eggs.

A study of half a million Chinese adults found that up to one egg per day does not increase the risk of heart disease. However, eating three or four eggs every day could increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and death.

If you pair a high-calorie egg breakfast with heavier items like sausage, pancakes, bread, chocolate tee coffee with added cream or a mimosa, you could gain weight. Eat eggs with nutrient-dense extras like spinach, bell peppers, or tomatoes for colour, antioxidants and a lower calorie count to maintain your weight and overall health. Additionally, cook eggs with heart-healthy fats like avocado or olive oil.

Many people either fry eggs in butter, vegetable oil and salt or serve them with high-fat, high-sodium processed meats and white bread, leading to unknowingly consuming excess saturated fat, sodium, and calories.

ALSO READ: 5 foods that have more protein than eggs

Health dangers of eating too many eggs [Instagram/opeyemifamakin]
Eggs contain high amounts of cholesterol, about 190 milligrams, which is over 60% of the 300 milligrams recommended. Eating many eggs per day can quickly exceed these guidelines.

High egg consumption may increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to a 2009 study in Diabetes Care. However, other research suggests that eggs can improve blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity in individuals with prediabetes and type 2, and the American Diabetes Association recommends eggs as a protein source.

