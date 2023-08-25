5 foods that have more protein than eggs
"Eat eggs!" Whether you are trying to lose or gain weight, you often hear that you need to eat a lot of eggs.
Recommended articles
The building blocks of muscle, hormones, and enzymes are all proteins. In addition to promoting healthy skin and hair growth, protein also keeps our skin looking young.
Because it takes longer to digest and is less likely to induce high blood like simple carbohydrates. If you are counting calories, it helps to eat a lot of protein.
Apart from fishes like Tuna and Salmon, these foods have a lot of protein:
1. Tofu
In northern Nigeria, tofu is known as awara. Three ounces of tofu have eight grams of protein. It is made from condensed soy milk pressed into firm white blocks, much like cheese, that's why tofu is an excellent source of protein.
2. Shrimps
These little sea creatures are extremely high in protein. With only four ounces of these shellfish, you may get more than 17 grams of protein. Shrimps also have less mercury and fewer calories and fat.
3. Greek yoghurt
Greek yoghurt provides significantly more protein than an egg since it contains more protein than normal yoghurt. Try a parfait with berries and oats or include probiotic-rich yogurt in your smoothie for a delicious meal.
4. Almonds
Almonds are very common in Nigeria. Almonds have a lot of fat, but it's heart-healthy fat, which is good for you and makes you full and less likely to be hungry. Also, they are high in protein, with six grams per one-ounce meal.
5. Turkey
Turkey provides 26 grams of protein per three oz. serving. You can serve turkey with your meals, eat it alone, or use it in burgers, stir-fries, sandwiches, or salads.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng