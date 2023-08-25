5 foods that have more protein than eggs

IngredientsFrozen berries, defrosted overnight in the fridgeHandful of mixed, unsalted nutsSprinkle of seedsFull-fat Greek yogurtSprinkle of cinnamon or nutmegRaw, unprocessed honey (optional)MethodTop the yogurt with all the other ingredients.Poole opts for frozen berries because they're cheaper than fresh. Berries, whether frozen or fresh, are a good source of fiber and polyphenol antioxidants, which have been linked to lower risk of certain cancers, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and neurodegenerative diseases, according to Colorado State University.Nuts provide protein, which aids satiety, as well as healthy fats, magnesium, zinc, and potassium."The cinnamon or nutmeg are very rich in natural antioxidants, and full fat yogurt not only is good for your gut microbiome, but also the addition of that fat to the fruit will decrease the glycemic rise," Poole said. This means it keeps your blood sugar more stable and is less likely to lead to weight gain or the development of type two diabetes, Poole said.

Business Insider USA