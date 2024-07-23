ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 foods to avoid during menopause

Samiah Ogunlowo

Going through menopause can be challenging, but mindful dietary choices can significantly ease the transition.

Old Woman eating [iStock]
Old Woman eating [iStock]

Menopause is a significant life transition for women. It is often accompanied by a variety of physical and emotional changes.

Recommended articles

Hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, and weight gain are just a few of the symptoms that can impact daily life.

While these changes are natural, diet can be crucial in managing menopause symptoms.

Certain foods can exacerbate discomfort, while others can help alleviate it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This article explores seven foods to avoid during menopause to help manage symptoms and maintain overall well-being:

Processed foods are often high in unhealthy fats, sugars, and salt. Consuming these foods can lead to weight gain and increase the risk of heart disease, which postmenopausal women are already more susceptible to.

Additionally, the high sodium content in processed foods can lead to bloating and water retention, worsening menopausal symptoms. Instead, go for whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sugar-laden foods and drinks can cause rapid spikes and drops in blood sugar levels, leading to energy crashes and mood swings. These fluctuations can intensify menopausal symptoms such as irritability and anxiety.

Also, excessive sugar intake can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. Limiting sweets, sugary drinks, and refined carbohydrates can help stabilise blood sugar levels and improve overall health.

Caffeine, found in coffee, tea, and certain sodas, can trigger hot flashes and disrupt sleep patterns which are both common concerns during menopause. Caffeine can also contribute to anxiety and irritability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reducing caffeine intake or switching to decaffeinated options can help mitigate these effects and promote better sleep and relaxation.

Alcohol consumption can worsen menopausal symptoms, particularly hot flashes and night sweats. It can also interfere with sleep and contribute to mood swings and weight gain.

Alcohol consumption can worsen hot flashes [Good Rx]
Alcohol consumption can worsen hot flashes [Good Rx] Pulse Nigeria

Limiting alcohol intake or avoiding it altogether can help alleviate these symptoms. If you choose to drink, do so in moderation and go for lower-alcohol options such as light beer or wine spritzers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spicy foods can trigger hot flashes and exacerbate night sweats. While individual tolerance to spicy foods varies, it is wise to monitor your body's reaction and adjust your diet accordingly. Opting for milder spices and herbs can still add flavour to your meals without the risk of triggering menopausal symptoms.

High-fat dairy products, such as whole milk, cheese, and butter, can contribute to weight gain, increase cholesterol levels and pose a risk to heart health.

Postmenopausal women are at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease which makes it important to choose low-fat or non-fat dairy options. These alternatives provide necessary nutrients like calcium and vitamin D without the added fat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Red meat, especially processed varieties like bacon and sausages, is high in saturated fats and can contribute to heart disease and weight gain. It can also increase inflammation, which can worsen menopausal symptoms.

Replacing red meat with lean protein sources such as fish, chicken, beans, and legumes can support better health during menopause.

Going through menopause can be challenging, but mindful dietary choices can significantly ease the transition. Avoiding processed foods, sugary foods and beverages, caffeine, alcohol, spicy foods, high-fat dairy products, and red meat can help manage menopausal symptoms and improve overall health.

Eating a diet rich in whole foods, lean proteins, and healthy fats can provide the nutrients needed to support a woman's body through this significant life change.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 foods to avoid during menopause

7 foods to avoid during menopause

9 ways to deal with a petty boss in a professional way

9 ways to deal with a petty boss in a professional way

4 mistakes you should never make when attending a Ghanaian funeral

4 mistakes you should never make when attending a Ghanaian funeral

Good Mama detergent concludes fashion show, rewards customers with cash prizes

Good Mama detergent concludes fashion show, rewards customers with cash prizes

Famous airline introduces special facilities for women — the first in aviation history

Famous airline introduces special facilities for women — the first in aviation history

Why you must have a jar of flour next time you go to the beach

Why you must have a jar of flour next time you go to the beach

Why do brides wear white on their wedding day?

Why do brides wear white on their wedding day?

5 amazing things you didn’t know your body parts can do

5 amazing things you didn’t know your body parts can do

Why you should not use vaginal whitening creams

Why you should not use vaginal whitening creams

The best zodiac signs ranked - find out if you have a great personality

The best zodiac signs ranked - find out if you have a great personality

Inhaling balloon gas among youth: Dangers and consequences

Inhaling balloon gas among youth: Dangers and consequences

These 5 ingredients make Nigerian cakes sweeter than others

These 5 ingredients make Nigerian cakes sweeter than others

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Do you unpack immediately after a trip? [Talia Lakritz/Insider]

Don't unpack your suitcase immediately after returning from vacation — here's why

Custard cake

How to make custard cake from scratch

Surviving a mob (Image used for illustrative purposes) [People's Gazette]

10 ways to escape alive if you ever get attacked by a mob

Tapioca

How to turn cassava into tapioca