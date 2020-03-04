The festival which was themed ‘Going Out Of Bounds’ opened on Thursday, 27th February 2020 with a ceremony at the Terra Kulture Arena and had all the LTF Board of Directors; Bolanle Austen-Peters, David Evans, Joke Silva, Ojoma Ochai, Supo Shasore and Tosin Oshinowo present amidst actors, playwrights, poets, producers, directors, and other stakeholders.

The Lagos Theatre Festival 2020 featured an overall rich menu of theatrical performances across all the genres of performing arts including dance, spoken word, comedy, tragedy, poetry, dialogue, and monologue amongst many others.

Feast of performances as 7th edition of Lagos Theatre Festival ends

LTF’s knack for providing maximum satisfaction came to fore but this time, went out of bounds as attendees had their fill with the humor, suspense, intrigue, anxiety, vital lessons, and overall creativity presented in the various plays during the day, and they unwind to the sensational musical performances during the concerts at night.

Feast of performances as 7th edition of Lagos Theatre Festival ends

Asides Freedom Park on Broad Street Lagos Island, which is the main venue for this event, no fewer than 130 performances were rendered by over 200 performers in 20 different venues like the African Artist Foundation, Victoria Island; the National Museum, Onikan; British Council, Ikoyi; Alliance Française, Ikoyi, and Shodex Garden, Anthony.

Feast of performances as 7th edition of Lagos Theatre Festival ends

Founded by the British Council in 2013, the LTF has been an international rallying point for performers drawn from Nigeria, the US, UK, Europe, and Africa at large. What makes the festival unique is the use of unconventional space for performances.

Feast of performances as 7th edition of Lagos Theatre Festival ends

The Executive Director of the Lagos Theatre Festival, Bikiya Graham-Douglas had this to say:

“We remain committed to being the springboard for the performing arts in Nigeria and will continue to ensure theatre remains at the forefront of entertainment whilst fostering collaboration and partnership across borders. To organize Festivals like this requires funding and we always need supporters for its success. Whilst we thank all our sponsors and partners, we wish to specially recognize the British Council and Freedom Park for their commitment to LTF since its inception”.

Feast of performances as 7th edition of Lagos Theatre Festival ends

Projecting towards next year’s edition, the Artistic Director of the Lagos Theatre Festival, Lydia Idakula Sobogun said:

“We plan to carry on with activities throughout the year that push the theme of the 2020 festival and puts us on the path for next year’s festival and next year’s theme (which we are already extremely excited about) with activities that will result in positive, tangible outcomes”.

Feast of performances as 7th edition of Lagos Theatre Festival ends

The Lagos Theatre Festival ended on a remarkable note leaving participants savoring the unforgettable experience and also anticipating the 8th edition of the festival.

Feast of performances as 7th edition of Lagos Theatre Festival ends

LTF was created to promote theatre in unconventional spaces, and support theatre makers and producers to expand their practice beyond traditional theatre spaces by creating works that respond within any given space.

Feast of performances as 7th edition of Lagos Theatre Festival ends

Feast of performances as 7th edition of Lagos Theatre Festival ends

Feast of performances as 7th edition of Lagos Theatre Festival ends

Feast of performances as 7th edition of Lagos Theatre Festival ends

Feast of performances as 7th edition of Lagos Theatre Festival ends

Feast of performances as 7th edition of Lagos Theatre Festival ends

Feast of performances as 7th edition of Lagos Theatre Festival ends

Feast of performances as 7th edition of Lagos Theatre Festival ends

Feast of performances as 7th edition of Lagos Theatre Festival ends

Feast of performances as 7th edition of Lagos Theatre Festival ends

This is a featured post.