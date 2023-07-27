The devil jumps over babies for cleansing in a Spanish festival called El Colacho

It's unlike any other celebration you've seen before, and remarkably, the festival attracts millions of visitors each year.

This event takes place in the town of Castrillo de Murcia, near Burgos, Spain, and has been around since the 17th century.

Historical origins

The origins of El Colacho can be traced back to the Roman Catholic Church's influence on Spain during the 17th century.

The festival is closely associated with the feast of Corpus Christi, which honours the Eucharist, commemorating the Last Supper of Jesus with his disciples.

But the baby jumping part isn't exactly from the holy book; it's more of a local tradition.

It is believed that El Colacho was introduced as a means of cleansing babies of the sin they might have inherited (called original sin) and make their little souls pure. It's like a special spiritual bath just for the babies.

The El Colacho Festival

El Colacho happens once a year in June, and it's the highlight of Castrillo de Murcia's party calendar. People get ready for this exciting event months in advance, decorating the streets with bright colours and religious symbols.

On the big day, everyone dresses up in traditional outfits, and there's a parade with statues of saints on ornate floats. The atmosphere is filled with drums beating and cheers filling the air. The baby jumping ceremony takes place in the central square, where families bring their newborns, typically born in the preceding twelve months, to participate in the ritual.

These babies are dressed in white gowns symbolising their innocence and purity.

The 'leap of faith'

The moment the entire town waits for arrives when the Colacho shows up. He's usually dressed in red and yellow clothes, with ribbons and a scary mask to represent evil spirits.

The entire town gathers around with excitement to watch what happens next. In one dramatic move, the Colacho leaps into action, jumping over a line of cute little babies lying down on a mattress.

It's jaw-dropping and heart-pounding all at once! I can't imagine how scared the mamas of these new babies would have been.

Safety measures

Now, It may seem a lot risky and a bit crazy, but they take safety very seriously.

The babies are placed on soft, bouncy mattresses, and there are experienced helpers nearby to make sure everything goes smoothly.

The town also makes sure to follow modern safety rules to keep everyone safe while still keeping the age-old tradition alive. Phew!

The cultural significance behind the jump

The baby jumping tradition isn't just about the thrill and maybe horror. It's got a deeper meaning. Jumping over the babies is thought to cleanse them of original sin and ward off evil spirits.