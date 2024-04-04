5 reasons noodles are dangerous and unhealthy

They were invented in Japan in 1958 by Taiwanese-Japanese inventor Momofuku Ando. It has become a popular easy-to-make food since their invention.

Why are instant noodles unhealthy?

Instant noodles are popular for their convenience, affordability, and taste, but they also have many health risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Instant noodles can cause digestive problems and weight gain

Instant noodles, despite being low-calorie, are low in fibre and protein, which makes them unsuitable for weight loss.

Eating noodles regularly may not satisfy hunger or reduce gut bacteria, potentially leading to digestive conditions and weight gain.

A South Korean study discovered that those who ate instant noodles more than twice a week had a higher risk of metabolic syndrome, a group of illnesses that includes obesity.

2. High sodium content causes stomach cancer, heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure

ADVERTISEMENT

Instant noodles are high in sodium, with a single serving containing 397–3678 mg. Eating processed foods, including instant noodles, can increase the risk of stomach cancer, heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure according to research from Pub Med Central.

Just one pack of instant noodles can make it difficult to maintain a 2-g-per-day sodium intake (World Health Organization standard) which is the healthy limit. Multiple packs of noodles can lead to massive amounts of ingested sodium.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Damage to the immune system

Noodles contains propylene glycol, an anti-freeze chemical that keeps moisture in and avoids drying. However, when eaten, it can build up in the heart, kidney, and liver, causing immune system damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. High MSG in noodles may cause numerous health problems

Instant noodles contain MSG, a common additive in processed foods, which has been linked to symptoms like headaches, nausea, high blood pressure, weakness, muscle tightness, chest pain, heart palpitations, and skin flushing. This was proved in an research published in the National Centre for Biotechnology Information.

If you notice any of these symptoms after taking MSG, you may have the MSG symptom complex. High MSG consumption may also lead to obesity and increased blood pressure.

5. Instant noodles lead to poor diet quality

Studies show that regular consumption of instant noodles can lead to poor diet quality. This is because it causes decreased intake of essential nutrients and increased sodium and calories. This causes an increased risk of metabolic syndrome, heart disease, diabetes, and stroke.

ADVERTISEMENT