A-House Global Limited hosts Vibes on Style this December

Lagos is a city known for its vibrant energy, rich culture, and dynamic lifestyle, and no one captures this essence better than A-House Global Limited.

A-House Global will be hosting the first edition of the highly anticipated ‘Vibes on Style’ event. Scheduled for December 21-22, 2024, at the Salt Beach in Lagos, Vibes on Style promises to be one of the most anticipated events of the year.

This 48-hour non-stop event is a seamless blend of fashion, entertainment, and social connection, making it the ultimate destination for fun-seekers.

As one of Nigeria's leading event organisers, A-House Global Limited has consistently redefined entertainment and lifestyle experiences with its immersive parties and experiences.

The two-day event will feature various interactive activities, a movie night, a sports competition, a fashion runway, live musical performances from Nigeria’s biggest and brightest stars, and nonstop fun.

The beachside setting adds luxury and relaxation, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the event.

The Vibes on Style fashion show will showcase the latest trends and designs by Nigeria’s top fashion designers, attracting influencers, designers, and fashion lovers. But the fun doesn’t stop there; the vibe turns electric with a beachside party that promises top-tier entertainment and an infectious atmosphere.

Featuring live games, musical performances, DJ sets, and pulsating energy, this party will embody the very spirit of Lagos—vibrant, dynamic, and full of life.

A-House Global Limited has built a strong reputation for delivering premium events that attract both locals and international visitors, helping to position Lagos as a thriving hub for tourism through its expertise in curating events that blend culture, entertainment, and lifestyle.

From fashion shows to movie nights and thrilling parties, Vibes on Style offers a curated set of experiences to captivate the average Nigerian.

Whether you’re a fashion lover, film lover, or party-goer, there’s something for everyone.

As December draws near, it’s clear that Vibes on Style is the event to attend. With its unique blend of fashion, entertainment, and scenic beauty, it promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience that perfectly captures the essence of Lagos' lifestyle. For those looking to make memories, mingle with top influencers, and celebrate the best that Nigerian creativity has to offer, Salt Beach is the place to be this festive period.

_---_