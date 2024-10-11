ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 tips to easily adjust from office-based work to work-from-home

Oghenerume Progress

If you are someone who has done an office-based job all your life, the switch to remote work can be quite an adjustment.

7 tips to easily adjust from office-based work to work-from-home
7 tips to easily adjust from office-based work to work-from-home

Recommended articles

This has led to many remote jobs being available. If you are someone who has done an office-based job all your life, the switch to remote work can be quite an adjustment. Whether you're moving by choice or as part of your company’s new policy, here are some essential tips to help you adjust smoothly.

1) Set up a workspace

The first thing you need to do if you are about to start working from home is to set up your designated workplace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Resist the urge to just stay in your bed and work. Instead, create a specific space for work at home. This can be a quiet corner preferably away from distractions, where you can focus and stay organised. This will help you to maintain productivity and separate work from your personal life.

2) Create a routine

Working remotely can blur the lines between your professional and personal life. To avoid burnout or disorganisation, it is best to create a daily routine. Decide on the time you will be starting work daily and also when you will take breaks. This structure will help you stay disciplined and focused on your tasks.

3) Get an alternative power supply

Working from home means you do not get to rely on the office for power supply. This is why you need to be prepared for whatever power issues that may come up. If you can, get good solar power and if this is not possible, a generator or an emergency workstation if all else fails.

ADVERTISEMENT

4) Get multiple network providers

With remote work, you will need to be available online during working hours. To do this, you can't rely on just one network provider to stay connected always. Always have a backup that you can easily switch to.

5) Set boundaries and manage expectations

To work from home without distractions, you need to let your family or housemates know when you're working. Establish boundaries to avoid mixing work with home life. Also, manage your work expectations by discussing deliverables, deadlines, and hours of availability with your manager or team to avoid burnout.

6) Prioritise self-care

ADVERTISEMENT

Remote work often leads to longer hours at your desk, and this can take a toll on your mental and physical health. To combat this, try adding some self-care to your daily routine. Take regular breaks, stretch, practice mindfulness, and step outside for fresh air. Balance is beneficial for long-term productivity and well-being.

7) Try to maintain relationships and stay engaged

Remote work can sometimes feel isolating, but staying connected with your coworkers is important for team cohesion. Participate in virtual team-building activities, engage in casual conversations, or even schedule meetups after working hours. You also do not have to work from home all the time, you can decide to work at an office space on some days so you can meet and interact with other people. Maintaining these social connections can help you feel part of the team and also keep your mental health in check.

It is quite understandable that transitioning from office-based to remote work can come with both challenges and opportunities. By following these tips, you can maintain productivity, balance work with personal life, and build a successful remote career.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These animals can survive without food for months

These animals can survive without food for months

7 tips to easily adjust from office-based work to work-from-home

7 tips to easily adjust from office-based work to work-from-home

Never take your phone to the toilet, here’s why

Never take your phone to the toilet, here’s why

Do bras really keep breasts from sagging and falling?

Do bras really keep breasts from sagging and falling?

The best sleeping positions for back pain relief

The best sleeping positions for back pain relief

7 surest ways to avoid falling victim to mobile money fraud

7 surest ways to avoid falling victim to mobile money fraud

How to make Capri-Sun at home plus the secret behind its invention

How to make Capri-Sun at home plus the secret behind its invention

5 Pro tips for blending lipstick colours perfectly

5 Pro tips for blending lipstick colours perfectly

Addme Pastamate: The perfect mate for every pasta dish

Addme Pastamate: The perfect mate for every pasta dish

3 Eggless cake and cookie recipes to try

3 Eggless cake and cookie recipes to try

Is raw food healthier than cooked food?

Is raw food healthier than cooked food?

50+ Nations Join Forces to Announce BRICS International Fashion Federation

50+ Nations Join Forces to Announce BRICS International Fashion Federation

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Casa Batlló [barcelonapaseodegracia]

5 iconic houses that can never be up for sale

The best soups in Nigeria [cookit]

This is the Nigerian tribe with the most delicious soup

How to japa from Nigeria if you have no money [shuttershock]

How to japa from Nigeria if you don't have money

Introducing delicious pasta

Addme Pastamate: The perfect mate for every pasta dish