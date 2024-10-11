7 tips to easily adjust from office-based work to work-from-home

This has led to many remote jobs being available. If you are someone who has done an office-based job all your life, the switch to remote work can be quite an adjustment. Whether you're moving by choice or as part of your company’s new policy, here are some essential tips to help you adjust smoothly.

1) Set up a workspace

The first thing you need to do if you are about to start working from home is to set up your designated workplace.

Resist the urge to just stay in your bed and work. Instead, create a specific space for work at home. This can be a quiet corner preferably away from distractions, where you can focus and stay organised. This will help you to maintain productivity and separate work from your personal life.

2) Create a routine

Working remotely can blur the lines between your professional and personal life. To avoid burnout or disorganisation, it is best to create a daily routine. Decide on the time you will be starting work daily and also when you will take breaks. This structure will help you stay disciplined and focused on your tasks.

3) Get an alternative power supply

Working from home means you do not get to rely on the office for power supply. This is why you need to be prepared for whatever power issues that may come up. If you can, get good solar power and if this is not possible, a generator or an emergency workstation if all else fails.

4) Get multiple network providers

With remote work, you will need to be available online during working hours. To do this, you can't rely on just one network provider to stay connected always. Always have a backup that you can easily switch to.

5) Set boundaries and manage expectations

To work from home without distractions, you need to let your family or housemates know when you're working. Establish boundaries to avoid mixing work with home life. Also, manage your work expectations by discussing deliverables, deadlines, and hours of availability with your manager or team to avoid burnout.

6) Prioritise self-care

Remote work often leads to longer hours at your desk, and this can take a toll on your mental and physical health. To combat this, try adding some self-care to your daily routine. Take regular breaks, stretch, practice mindfulness, and step outside for fresh air. Balance is beneficial for long-term productivity and well-being.

7) Try to maintain relationships and stay engaged

Remote work can sometimes feel isolating, but staying connected with your coworkers is important for team cohesion. Participate in virtual team-building activities, engage in casual conversations, or even schedule meetups after working hours. You also do not have to work from home all the time, you can decide to work at an office space on some days so you can meet and interact with other people. Maintaining these social connections can help you feel part of the team and also keep your mental health in check.