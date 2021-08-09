If you seek adventurous things to do in Abuja or free and cheap date ideas, there's also space for you. No matter what your idea of fun is, there is something for everybody in Abuja. See the list of things you can do in Abuja for N5000 or less.
6 things you can do for 5k or less in Abuja
Abuja has developed a reputation, a rather incorrect one, for its exorbitant prices. However, there are a lot of things you can do on a small budget.
1. See a movie
There are variety of cinemas in Abuja for you to see a movie and have some popcorn. However, Abuja also offers a variety of outdoor cinemas that are cozy and serene which is a twist to the normal movie experience. At Sunshine Drive drive-in cinema, you can enjoy a movie from the comfort of your car and tune on to the station while watching it on the big screen. You could have the experience and cross it off your bucketlist. Entry is about N1000-N1500.
2. Go Kayaking
Kayaking in National Stadium can be a very fun experience for you and your friends. On weekdays, entry into Kayak Abuja is N1000 while during weekends, it's N2000.
3. Go on a hike
Depending on the group, a trip up and down a mountain can cost you as little as nothing or as much as N1000. This gives you the opportunity to meet amazing people while exercising your muscles and enjoying nature. You get to take amazing pictures with great vantage points.
4. Get a satisfying meal
There are a 1001 fancy restaurants where you can get a good meal for less than 5k. A couple of these places would be Metro Cafe, Charcoal, Food Central, etc.
5. Go paintballing
Who says you can't ball on a budget in Abuja? An afternoon at the Bushfighters Paintball Arena will cost you just N3000, enough to get your blood pumping and your fun quota maxed out.
6. A visit to Magicland
Magicland, formerly Wonderland, is the famous amusement park in Abuja. There are many world class rides you can enjoy with ticket prices ranging from N200-N1000. Entry fee is less than N500.
