6 things you can do for 5k or less in Abuja

1. See a movie

___8548471___2018___6___27___14___sunset+drive ece-auto-gen

There are variety of cinemas in Abuja for you to see a movie and have some popcorn. However, Abuja also offers a variety of outdoor cinemas that are cozy and serene which is a twist to the normal movie experience. At Sunshine Drive drive-in cinema, you can enjoy a movie from the comfort of your car and tune on to the station while watching it on the big screen. You could have the experience and cross it off your bucketlist. Entry is about N1000-N1500.

2. Go Kayaking

Kayaking in National Stadium can be a very fun experience for you and your friends. On weekdays, entry into Kayak Abuja is N1000 while during weekends, it's N2000.

3. Go on a hike

___9133712___2018___11___23___18___journeymanrocks ece-auto-gen

Depending on the group, a trip up and down a mountain can cost you as little as nothing or as much as N1000. This gives you the opportunity to meet amazing people while exercising your muscles and enjoying nature. You get to take amazing pictures with great vantage points.

4. Get a satisfying meal

There are a 1001 fancy restaurants where you can get a good meal for less than 5k. A couple of these places would be Metro Cafe, Charcoal, Food Central, etc.

5. Go paintballing

___9133659___2018___11___23___18___paintballing+twitter+we+are+rapid ece-auto-gen

Who says you can't ball on a budget in Abuja? An afternoon at the Bushfighters Paintball Arena will cost you just N3000, enough to get your blood pumping and your fun quota maxed out.

6. A visit to Magicland

___9133711___2018___11___23___18___social+prefect ece-auto-gen