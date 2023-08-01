5 things wrong with Lagos beaches from a person who visited almost every beach in Lagos

Lagos is one of the coastal cities in Nigeria that has many functional beaches. I have been to almost every beach in Lagos, from Elegushi to Ilashe Beach to Atican Beach to Tarkwa Bay to Landmark Beach, and The Good Beach. Although I had a good time, here are some of my problems with them:

1. Too overprized

After looking at the sand and taking pictures, you might feel a little disappointed that you paid ₦5,000 or more in a country riddled with poverty.

Private beaches have amazing aesthetics, especially Landmark; it’s a beautiful and spacious beach with amazing props and designs but nearly all the beaches in Lagos charge hefty entry fees.

In Lagos, capitalism is prevailing, causing beaches, which are priceless natural resources, to become costly. In contrast, European countries, recognizing the positive impact on mental well-being, provide free access to both beaches and parks.

2. Littering and dirt

Private and public beaches alike are as dirty as can be. I remember a friend of mine once saw a used condom on a supposedly expensive private beach while we stood at the shore.

While visitors share some responsibility, it is important to address the issue of beach littering and improper disposal. The staff should prioritize cleaning up the surroundings, as this behaviour can have harmful consequences for the environment. We don’t want to wake up and see that dead fish have washed up on the shore.

3. No entry with food and drinks

I particularly dislike this policy. Are we supposed to be on the beach all day and not eat?

One day, I went to one of these beaches in Lagos, and the way the security woman flung the food I brought from another event shocked me.

Unless you negotiated and paid the beach because you are having an event, you won’t be allowed to bring food into the venue. This would be fine if not for the fact that all the meals sold at these beaches are so expensive, so you have to budget money for food and drinks. This makes beach activities for only the rich; people should be allowed to have picnics on the beach.

You should note that beaches like Elegushi and Atican beach have cheaper food alternatives.

4. Paying for a seat

I went to Tarkwa Bay (a beautiful secluded beach, by the way) with my friends, and some people approached us to pay to sit on some beach chairs. We agreed, but after a while, we didn’t like where we were seated, so we went somewhere and paid the other people. The people in charge of the first place we sat initially insisted that they had to be paid 'something', and it was quite dramatic.

People in beaches, like Tarkwa Bay, would make you pay to sit down. The money doesn’t go to the beach management but to the people who live in the communities around the beach, and sometimes they haggle over it.

Also, I remember the restroom situation at Tarkwa Bay being very bad; I had to squat around the bush to pee. Perhaps it has improved now.

5. Overcrowded

During the month of December, Oniru Road in Lagos Island becomes completely gridlocked due to the presence of nearly five beaches along its narrow stretch. Moreover, this bustling street plays host to a multitude of events, including vibrant concerts, further exacerbating the traffic situation.

Going to the beach for peace and quiet in Lagos? Forget it. Every square inch is teeming with people either playing loud music, talking, or partying. The noise is so deafening that one can hardly hear one's own thoughts. Of course, this is not the fault of the beach management; Lagos is just an overpopulated urban population that loves to have fun.

