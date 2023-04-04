5 things that make jollof rice more delicious and less boring

Here’s how to elevate your jollof rice so you never get bored of it.

1. Stir fry with boneless chicken

Most Africans like to eat their chicken or whatever protein at the end of their meal but this can make the meal boring. It’s much better and tastier if you spice boneless chicken, fry it and use it to make jollof rice, so you eat a piece of chicken with every bite.

2. Add fruits

Do you know that you can add fruits to your jollof rice? Add some apples, pineapples, cucumber, banana and carrots to make your jollof tastier and less boring.

3. Add vegetables or make a salad

Don’t shy away from the greens, cabbage, peas, celery, fresh peppers, green peppers and other vegetables that would only make your jollof more delicious. What a salad does is it combines fruits and vegetables with added salad cream, and that would undoubtedly elevate your jollof rice.

4. Plantain

Crisp plantain is one of the best addition to jollof rice, especially the one that’s unripe, it’s so crispy and makes the experience of eating jollof rice more enjoyable.

5. Add seafood

