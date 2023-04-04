The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
5 things that make jollof rice more delicious and less boring

Temi Iwalaiye

If you eat a lot of jollof rice, it’s normal to get bored of it.

Here's how to make sure your jollof rice is delicious [BBC]
Here's how to make sure your jollof rice is delicious [BBC]

Here’s how to elevate your jollof rice so you never get bored of it.

Add Chicken Stir Fry [Cosycook]
Add Chicken Stir Fry [Cosycook] Pulse Nigeria
Most Africans like to eat their chicken or whatever protein at the end of their meal but this can make the meal boring. It’s much better and tastier if you spice boneless chicken, fry it and use it to make jollof rice, so you eat a piece of chicken with every bite.

Make a fruit salad [Delish]
Make a fruit salad [Delish] Pulse Nigeria

Do you know that you can add fruits to your jollof rice? Add some apples, pineapples, cucumber, banana and carrots to make your jollof tastier and less boring.

Salads are always a good choice [Lavendarandlounge]
Salads are always a good choice [Lavendarandlounge] Pulse Nigeria

Don’t shy away from the greens, cabbage, peas, celery, fresh peppers, green peppers and other vegetables that would only make your jollof more delicious. What a salad does is it combines fruits and vegetables with added salad cream, and that would undoubtedly elevate your jollof rice.

Fried plantain is loved by almost everyone [myactivekitchen]
Fried plantain is loved by almost everyone [myactivekitchen] Pulse Nigeria

Crisp plantain is one of the best addition to jollof rice, especially the one that’s unripe, it’s so crispy and makes the experience of eating jollof rice more enjoyable.

Seafood jollof rice [Amazin kitchen/youtube]
Seafood jollof rice [Amazin kitchen/youtube] Pulse Nigeria

Seafood like shrimp, scallops and, squid instantly makes your jollof rice better especially if you love seafood.

ADVERTISEMENT

