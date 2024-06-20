ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 perfect substitutes for fresh pepper when cooking

Temi Iwalaiye

What are the perfect substitutes for fresh peppers?

Perfect substitutes for fresh pepper [Serious eats/ Vicky wasik]
Perfect substitutes for fresh pepper [Serious eats/ Vicky wasik]

Fresh peppers are essential for most dishes, especially if you are African, since they add flavour to food, but what can you use if you don’t have them readily available?

Recommended articles

Nigerians were bemoaning the rising costs of tomatoes, now peppers have followed suit with rising costs as well. Besides the increased cost of peppers, sometimes you might feel like experimenting with different tastes and textures.

ADVERTISEMENT
Carrots can be used as a substitute for pepper [babaganosh]
Carrots can be used as a substitute for pepper [babaganosh] Pulse Nigeria

Carrots have a sweet and peppery flavour with a crunchy texture that can easily substitute for fresh pepper. They provide essential nutrients like vitamin A and are perfect for stir-fry dishes and soups.

Dried peppers [kitchenbutterfly]
Dried peppers [kitchenbutterfly] Pulse Nigeria

Instead of using fresh peppers, dried peppers are perfect for soups, stews, and anything else you would usually use pepper for. They are sold in markets, and sometimes you might need to soak them in water or simply blend them.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sauteed mushrooms [America test Kitchen]
Sauteed mushrooms [America test Kitchen] Pulse Nigeria

This vegetable can be used as a replacement for meat and even pepper because of its earthy and savoury flavour. Mushrooms add depth to any dish. They work well in stir-fries, sauces, and perfect fresh pepper replacements.

ALSO READ: 5 delicious Nigerian stews that don't need tomatoes

ADVERTISEMENT
Smoked paprika as a substitute for pepper [mashed]
Smoked paprika as a substitute for pepper [mashed] Pulse Nigeria

This is made from red peppers that are dried and smoked over an oak fire before they're ground, instead of simply being dried and ground. It offers a smoky, slightly sweet pepper flavour without the heat. They are great in stews, sauces if you are looking for that spiceness.

This includes Cameroon, cayenne, or fresh peppers that have been dried and ground into a fine powder. It’s way cheaper than the cost of fresh peppers.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 incredible discoveries made by women

5 incredible discoveries made by women

Beguile launches new fragrance, Mystique

Beguile launches new fragrance, Mystique

5 perfect substitutes for fresh pepper when cooking

5 perfect substitutes for fresh pepper when cooking

Top 10 most famous people in the world

Top 10 most famous people in the world

5 reasons behind the frequent power outages in Nigeria even in 2024

5 reasons behind the frequent power outages in Nigeria even in 2024

These common drinks can be harmful if you take them on a hot day

These common drinks can be harmful if you take them on a hot day

3 reasons judges break their pen after a death sentence

3 reasons judges break their pen after a death sentence

Muvmnt Studio hosts watch party for ‘L.I.F.E on The Muvmnt Pod with Simi Drey’

Muvmnt Studio hosts watch party for ‘L.I.F.E on The Muvmnt Pod with Simi Drey’

7 things you should never do when on a plane

7 things you should never do when on a plane

The Garden of Eden is believed to be in one of these 5 places

The Garden of Eden is believed to be in one of these 5 places

Here are 3 ways you can reduce acid in your body

Here are 3 ways you can reduce acid in your body

This 33-year-old woman is still a virgin because she has 12 rules for her man

This 33-year-old woman is still a virgin because she has 12 rules for her man

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzania's human rights campaigners say the number of attacks against albinos is in sharp decline, but their graves are increasingly being desecrated instead and their remains exhumed

Understanding albinism: Realities and the need for awareness

Cape Town, South Africa [Tripsavvy]

Top 5 cleanest cities in Africa

It is easier to resolve a smelly refrigerator if you know what causes it [iStock]

5 reasons why your refrigerator smells

Hong Kong is the most expensive city in the world in 2024 [BI]

10 most expensive cities in the world — Lagos is not 1 of them