5 most expensive foods in the world

Here’s the thing. Some food types or ingredients are extremely rare and some require a lot of effort, time, and resources to produce. That they are not made with gold doesn’t mean that they are not exclusive, just like gold.

Caviar

The last thing anyone expects to be so expensive is some fish eggs known as caviar. Surprisingly, a kilo of Almas caviar (a type of caviar) can buy some brand-new vehicles.

As a matter of fact, the most expensive caviar as recorded by the Guinness Book of Records was sold at $34,500. It was gotten from a 100-year-old albino beluga sturgeon.

Saffron

Saffron is a unique spice, and the most expensive in the world. It can be used as a coloring agent in food. A pound of the spice is priced somewhere between $5,000 and $10,000.

The truth is that production of saffron requires a lot of patience and manual labor. You see, saffron crocuses doesn’t flower for more than a week or two in an entire year. Each flower has not more than 3 stigma.

So, imagine trying to generate 1kg of the spice. You’ll need about 300,000 flowers to do so. Moreover, the spice can only be collected and processes by hand, which further increases the production time.

In the end, it looks like the trouble of getting this unique spice might be worth the price.

Ayam Cemani black chicken

Ayam Cemani black chicken is a special Indonesia breed of poultry called Ayam Cemani. The chicken is known for its all-black color, including the beak, comb, feathers, meat and organs.

It cost about $200 in Indonesia but costs as much as $2,500 per bird when being exported. This is mostly due to managing situations like bird flu which most poultries are easily prone to.

Wagyu beef

Wagyu beef means Japanese beef. The meat is gotten from 4 different breeds of cows in Japan. Wagyu beef is known for its moist and tender nature. It is especially known for how it melts in your mouth while eating, which is as a result of how intensely the meat is marbled with fat.

Wagyu beef is said to be expensive because of how the cows are reared and the special type of feed which is responsible for their fatty marbling. A pound of Wagyu beef cost about $200.

Kopi Luwak Coffee

Coffee lovers, here’s one for you.

Kopi Luwak coffee is a special coffee bean flavor that is collected from an animal called the Asian pam civet, after it has been left to ferment in the animal’s stomach.