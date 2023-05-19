5 more Nigerian women who have made record-breaking history

Nigeria, a land filled with incredible talent and resilience, has produced numerous individuals who have etched their names in history.

Among them are remarkable women who have defied the odds, shattered stereotypes, and made their mark.

From sports to arts, science to entertainment, these trailblazing Nigerian women have achieved extraordinary feats that inspire generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joy Onaolapo – the weightlifter

The Paralympic Games witnessed an awe-inspiring moment of triumph on September 1, 2012, in the bustling metropolis of London, UK, as Nigeria's very own Joy Onaolapo captured the famous gold medal in the women's -52kg weightlifting division.

Joy shocked the world with her pure dedication and unrelenting passion as she flawlessly accomplished a spectacular lift of 131 kg, confirming her place among the best competitors in the Paralympic field.

Blessing Okagbare – the queen of track and field

Blessing Okagbare holds the record for the most appearances in the final of the long jump event at the World Athletics Championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her exceptional talent, speed, and grace on the track have earned her numerous accolades, making her a true icon in Nigerian sports history.

Odumewu Debbie Sunmisola – the record-breaking dancer

Pulse Nigeria

On November 24, 2017, Odumewu Debbie, popularly known as Pinki Debbie, made history by breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest dancing marathon by an individual.

The talented dancer, choreographer, aspiring actress, and presenter surpassed the previous record set by an Indian woman, Kalamandalam Hemaletha, who danced for 123 hours and 15 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

While she fell short of her goal of dancing for 150 hours (7 days), Debbie accomplished an impressive feat by dancing continuously for 137 hours, which is nearly 6 days.

Tuedon Omatsola Morgan – the half-marathon champion

Pulse Nigeria

Tuedon Omatsola Morgan, a remarkable Nigerian-British woman, etched her name in the Guinness World Records by accomplishing the fastest time to complete a half-marathon on each continent and the North Pole.

This awe-inspiring feat was achieved in an astonishing 62 days, 12 hours, 58 minutes, and 49 seconds when she was 42 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes Tuedon's achievement even more remarkable is that she embarked on this extraordinary journey while balancing the responsibilities of being a loving wife and a mother to four children.

Her burning desire to transform her unhealthy lifestyle ignited her determination to push boundaries and conquer seemingly insurmountable challenges.

DJ Yin – The sensational DJ

Pulse Nigeria

In October 2021, Nigerian disc jockey, Oyinmiebi Asu-Johnson, professionally known as DJ Yin, achieved an extraordinary feat by breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest DJ set.

ADVERTISEMENT

Operating her set for an astounding 243 hours and 30 minutes at The Grill by Yanna in Ikoyi, Lagos, DJ Yin surpassed the previous record set by DJ Obi, another Nigerian who had performed for 230 hours at the Sao Cafe in Lagos.

It's worth noting that DJ Obi had previously broken the record of 200 hours set by Polish DJ Norbert Selmaj in Dublin back in 2014. DJ Yin's remarkable achievement showcases her dedication, passion, and unrivalled talent in the DJ world, setting a new standard for DJ performances and solidifying her place among the industry's elite.