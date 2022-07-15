5 Historical legends in the Nigerian culture everyone should know about

Below are 5 historical legends who have had a tremendous impact on this country:

Ameyo Adadevoh

She was a lead consulting physician born October 27, 1956, and died August 19, 2014. In 2014, at the break of the Ebola disease, Adadevoh curbed what could have been a tragic play of events; by placing Patrick Sawyerr, the first Ebola patient in Nigeria, in isolation.

She risked her life and health by quarantining the Ebola patient despite pressure from the Liberian government to release him. She was confirmed positive for the Ebola virus on August 4 and was treated but died two weeks after.

Michael Imoudu

Michael Imoudu was born September 7, 1902, and died June 22, 2005. He was Nigeria's first labour leader in 1939 and used strike actions to seek better working conditions for Nigerian workers.

He was famous for his fight for better welfare for the railway workers during colonial rule. He was so passionate about unionism that he would sponsor the activities of the union using half of his salary.

Benedict Odiase

Benedict Odiase was born on August 25, 1934, and was the composer of the Nigerian national anthem "Arise, O compatriots," which was later adopted in 1978.

He worked in the Nigerian police force for 38 years and was the music director of the Nigerian police band and the Midwest state police band. He died on June 11, 2013.

Nana Asma'u;

Born in 1793, Nana Asma’u was a daughter of the founder of the Sokoto Caliphate, Usman dan Fodio and also a princess. She was also an educator and a writer who specialized in poetry. Nana was an advocate for the education of Muslim women.

She trained an extensive network of women. Her interest was in emphasizing women's rights strongly within the communal ideas of Islamic law and the sunnah. She was also passionate about raising women leaders in the community.

Nana was a respected scholar and poet, with her works travelling across the then sub-saharan African Muslim World. She often termed as the forerunner for gender equality.

Hajiya Gambo Sawaba

Hajia Gambo Sawaba was born on February 15, 1933, and died in October 2001. She was a politican, a philanthropist who fought for the rights of women and gender equality; these 'fights' landed her in prison 16 times; which earned her the title “most jailed Nigerian female politician”.

She became involved in politics at a very young age of 17.

Sawaba was appointed the deputy chairman of the GNPP; Great Nigeria People's Party and was elected leader of the national women's wing of the Northern Element Progressive Union.

Interestingly, the name ‘Sawaba’ which means redemption or freedom was adopted by her Malam Aminu Kano, who was her political mentor. This was just after her election as the president-general of the women’s wing of NEPU.