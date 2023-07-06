ADVERTISEMENT
5 easy smoothie recipes to help you gain weight

Anna Ajayi

These are some of the best smoothie recipes for nutrition if you're looking to put on some weight.

5 easy smoothie recipes to help you gain weight [Pinterest]
5 easy smoothie recipes to help you gain weight [Pinterest]

Some reasons why people may choose to drink high-calorie smoothies include being underweight and looking to gain weight, seeking a quick and healthy energy drink, needing a post-workout meal, or simply desiring to have thicker thighs.

Whatever your reason may be, rest assured that these high-calorie smoothie recipes will help you achieve your goals as they are one of the best options for quick and healthy weight gain.

The best part? There are no strict rules for making these smoothies, so you can prepare them at home anytime you want and take them with you to drink when needed. These weight gainer smoothie recipes are healthy, nutritious, and filling, and will help you achieve those fuller thighs.

These weight gainer smoothie recipes are healthy, nutritious, filling and will help you get those thick thighs.

You're gonna need one of these though.

Fruits blender [Alibaba]
Fruits blender [Alibaba] Pulse Nigeria

Or just a regular blender. That's fine too.

Now to the recipes. Let's get you fattened up!

Avocado and peanut butter smoothie [Pinterest]
Avocado and peanut butter smoothie [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The ingredients for this recipe are very easy to get and incredibly convenient. All you need are ripe avocados, peanut butter, and some liquid milk.

To prepare this healthy smoothie, start by peeling the avocado and use only the green flesh. Remove the seed and add one or two avocados to the blender depending on your desired smoothie portion.

Usually, a single avocado works perfectly.

Then, scoop in two spoons of peanut butter into the blender, and pour in your preferred amount of milk to get that creamy consistency. You can choose to be more creative and add ice.

Once all the ingredients are in the blender, blend them together until smooth and well combined. Pour the mixture into a jar or glass and slurp on this yummy goodness.

Oats smoothie [Pinterest]
Oats smoothie [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Oats contain fats that contribute to weight gain, and they are a seriously underrated ingredient when it comes to making delicious smoothies. Tip: Oats smoothies can help in achieving your desired thick thighs!

To whip up this quick and healthy smoothie, all you need are two simple ingredients: oatmeal and liquid milk. Oatmeal is rich in fibre, making a satisfyingly thick and filling smoothie. This oatmeal smoothie will keep you full all morning.

Preparing this smoothie is easy. Just add a generous amount of oats to your blender, pour in the liquid milk, and blend away. Make sure to consume this smoothie consistently, and watch how you fatten up.

Peanut butter and banana smoothie [Pinterest]
Peanut butter and banana smoothie [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

With just four easy-to-find ingredients - banana, peanut butter, milk, and oats - this is probably the easiest weight-gain smoothie that you will ever make.

Preparing this smoothie couldn't be simpler. Just gather your ingredients and follow the same method. Place the banana, peanut butter, liquid milk, and oats into the blender, and blend until smooth. The result? A creamy and satisfying smoothie ready to be enjoyed. If you prefer an extra refreshing touch, feel free to add ice to the blend.

Tasty strawberry, banana and orange smoothie​ [Pinterest]
Tasty strawberry, banana and orange smoothie​ [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

All you need for this recipe are fresh strawberries, one juicy orange, two ripe bananas, a cup of plain Greek yoghurt, water, and liquid milk.

Preparing this tasty smoothie is a breeze. Just gather all the ingredients and add them to a blender jar. Blend until the mixture turns frothy. Once blended to your desired consistency, serve the smoothie just the way you like it.

Not only is this smoothie delicious, but it's also incredibly easy to make and packed with calories, making it an excellent choice for those looking to gain weight.

Coconut and tigernuts smoothie [Pinterest]
Coconut and tigernuts smoothie [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

This recipe includes simple ingredients: one cup of coconut milk, two coconuts, bananas, a handful of tiger nuts, and milk. This smoothie is rich in calories and has the added benefit of building sexual momentum.

To prepare, grab your blender, drop all the contents in it and blend till smooth. Start your day off right with this delicious smoothie which satisfies your taste buds and boosts your overall well-being, including your sexual and physical health.

By consistently taking any of these smoothies, you'll gradually notice the positive impact on your weight. Not only will you gain that desired body, but you'll also do so in a healthy way.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

