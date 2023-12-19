5 Christmas traditions you should start with your family

These rituals not only bring joy and warmth to your home but also create lasting memories that will be cherished for years to come.

If you are a new couple, a new parent or just thinking of how to spice up your family time during the Christmas holidays, here are some delightful Christmas traditions to start with your loved ones.

1. Decorating together

One fun Christmas tradition you can start with your family is decorating together. This can include putting up a Christmas tree, hanging ornaments, or stringing lights.

You could also decide that everyone makes their own special ornaments to hang on the tree or around the house. This activity is one way to foster a sense of togetherness and definitely sets the stage for the holiday spirit.

2. Memory-making scavenger hunt

Another fun Christmas tradition you can start with your family is to create a Christmas-themed scavenger hunt.

Clues can lead to hidden presents or festive surprises or even other tasks around the house, adding an element of excitement and adventure to the holiday celebrations.

3. Exchange of gifts

Christmas is the season meant for giving. Everyone could partake in a secret Santa exercise where they pick someone from the family and give them something.

Everyone could open their gifts together and this is definitely one fun Christmas tradition for families.

4. Giving back as a family

You could also take the spirit of giving a notch higher by volunteering together during the holiday season. Whether it's donating to an orphanage or making another family smile with donations, or even organising charity events, contributing as a family can help create a sense of gratitude and empathy during the festive season.

6. Christmas dinner

Eating is a must during the festive season and the best way to enjoy a meal is doing so with your loved ones. This is why an official Christmas dinner is another great tradition you can start with your family. During this dinner, everyone could come up with things they are thankful for and even what they love about their family.

Building Christmas traditions with your family is about more than just the activities themselves; it is about creating bonds and memories that will be cherished for a lifetime.

These traditions do not only bring joy to the holiday season but also reinforce the spirit of togetherness, love, and gratitude that defines this special time of year.