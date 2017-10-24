Panic in Akwa Ibom as Vulture delivers sack letter to Monarch

The people of Iba Oku village in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have been thrown into panic and pandemonium after a vulture allegedly delivered a letter to the traditional ruler asking him to vacate his throne within a specific time limit.

The Nation reports that the strange happening which has sent shock waves into the spines of the people, occurred when the vulture dropped the letter at the palace of the monarch, Eteidung Gabriel Mbeka, asking him to quit his throne or face damning consequences.

It was gathered that residents of the community got to know the incident when the embattled traditional ruler raised an alarm, alleging that his throne and life were being threatened by some sinister forces.

The worried king who spoke to newsmen, accused the Clan Head of Iba Oku, Etebom Enefiok Effiong Okpon, of a sinister plot to dethrone him as he [Okpon], wanted to turn his domain into his province.

ALSO READ: "'I No Go Gree': Man who paid N1.8M bride price invokes millipede on wife's family"

“Since I was given the staff of office in 2012 as the Village Head of Iba Oku, I have been having a running battle with my Clan Head, Etebom Enefiok Effiong Okpon, who insisted he must also control my domain and collect revenues.

When I could not yield to his request, he resorted to using traditional invocations to eliminate me. They sent vulture to deliver a letter, asking me to quit the throne. I was scared and had to escape from my palace for several months.

Since that period, I have been totally deprived of my powers to function effectively as the traditional ruler of my community.

The Clan Head denied me the powers to hold court with my people by sealing off the Village Council Hall, forcing me to attend to my people in the primary school and my palace.

Hoodlums also invaded my palace and seized my royal regalia and other paraphernalia of office, just make me ordinary as a traditional ruler.

When all these actions failed, he started sending threat messages that I would be eliminated if I fail to cooperate with him to sell government’s land and share the proceeds with him.

Recently, he sent one of his Personal Assistants to come to my area and enquire concerning my personal details as well as my daily routines. But he did not know that one of those he enquired from is my loyal subject.

I reported the case to the police and later charged it to court but up till now, it is regrettable that matters concerning my life cannot be allowed to go to court for redress because of interventions by politicians for their personal interests,” Mbeka lamented.

However, it was discovered during investigations that the monarch has been indicted on charges of embezzling N20 million being proceeds from sales of the community lands and other funds.

But he denied the allegations, saying he had taken the matter before the Uyo Magistrate Court 11.

The monarch said his prayers included the court giving a restraining order on the accused from invading his community with warriors to dethrone him, threats to his life and plot to take over his domain and resources.

“Up till now, the case is still pending with the DPP because of interests from the politicians including the member representing the Uyo Federal Constituency, Hon. Mark Enyong and that of the House of Assembly for Uyo, Hon. Monday Eyo.

ALSO READ: "Strange World: Woman allegedly gives birth to goat after 3 years of pregnancy"

I want justice in my case; let the matter be taken to the High Court so that all these issues will be addressed. The politicians should leave the case alone because it is a traditional matter."

Confirming the strange happening, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in-charge of the case, Mr. G. Udofia, said the matter has lingered for several months and express worries over the refusal of the contending parties to resolve it amicably and instead using diabolical means to fight themselves.