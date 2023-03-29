ADVERTISEMENT
4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

Temi Iwalaiye

Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, and Cameroon produce almost 70% of the world's cocoa beans.

Ivory coast is the world's leading producer of cocoa [Alphafoodie]
The cocoa word comes from the Native American word, "cacahuatl” and is a symbol of wealth and a means of exchange.

Around 50 per cent of the world's cocoa production is produced in Ghana and the Ivory Coast.

The Ivory Coast supplies more than 45% of cocoa beans used to make chocolate in the world.

Time to trade: Women in Abidjan sort cocoa beans for export
Ivory Coast alone generated about 2.1 million metric tons of cocoa beans in 2022, according to Statista and the amount is expected to increase.

Cocoa is a source of livelihood for many Ivorians. Over eight million Ivorians rely on cocoa production for a living, according to the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF).

Ghana is thought to have produced the most cocoa beans ever with an estimated 689 thousand metric tons of production last year, according to Statista. This is anticipated to rise further in 2022–2023, reaching approximately 750 thousand metric tons.

According to Statista, in 2012/2013, Nigeria produced around 238 thousand tons of cocoa beans, and it is predicted that it will produce about 280 thousand tons in 2022/2023.

In 2012/2013, Cameroon produced about 225 thousand tons of cocoa beans, and in 2022/2023, it is estimated to produce 300 thousand tons, per Statista reports.

This cocoa is taken to European countries where they are manufactured. The four top chocolate-producing countries are Germany, Belgium, Italy, and Poland, Investopedia reports.

