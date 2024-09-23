3 Affordable Nigerian cities to live and work

While the city is known for its business opportunities, cultural vibrancy, and fast-paced lifestyle, it also comes with its fair share of challenges like high living costs, overwhelming traffic, and general hustle and bustle.

As it is known, Nigeria is home to some of the most dynamic and bustling cities in Africa. However, the cost of living varies significantly across the country, with some cities offering affordable yet lively environments for professionals looking to live and work.

These three Nigerian cities stand out as affordable options for those seeking a balance between economic opportunity, good quality of life and reasonable living expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

1) Ibadan, Oyo State

Pulse Nigeria

As the largest city in West Africa by landmass, Ibadan offers a rich blend of history, culture, and modernity at a fraction of the cost of Nigeria's major urban centers. Housing is relatively cheap compared to cities like Lagos or Abuja, with ample options for renting and owning properties.

For professionals and entrepreneurs, Ibadan is home to a thriving business community, numerous educational institutions, and a growing tech community. Many companies find it appealing due to the lower operational costs, making it an emerging destination for start-ups and businesses looking to expand without breaking the bank.

Cost of Living Highlights:

ADVERTISEMENT

- Affordable rent for apartments and houses

- Lower transportation costs

- Cheap access to local markets and foodstuffs

2) Ilorin, Kwara State

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Ilorin, often referred to as the "Gateway to the North," is another affordable city ideal for living and working. Known for its quiet, family-friendly atmosphere, Ilorin offers a slower pace of life compared to the hustle of Lagos or Port Harcourt.

The cost of housing is notably lower than in most Nigerian cities, with a variety of affordable options in safe neighborhoods. Additionally, Ilorin's proximity to other major cities like Abuja and Lagos makes it an excellent location for businesses to operate while maintaining a lower overhead.

Cost of Living Highlights:

- Very low rent for both apartments and commercial spaces

ADVERTISEMENT

- Affordable utilities and local services

- A relatively peaceful environment with less traffic congestion

3) Abeokuta, Ogun State

Pulse Nigeria

Abeokuta, the capital city of Ogun State, is becoming increasingly popular for both residents and professionals seeking a more affordable alternative to Lagos. Located just an hour's drive from Lagos, Abeokuta offers a quieter lifestyle with much lower living costs, making it a great place for individuals who want to live affordably while maintaining close ties to Lagos's job market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city is historically significant and culturally rich, providing a unique backdrop for those looking to balance work with a fulfilling personal life. With new infrastructure projects in the works, Abeokuta is also experiencing growth in commercial activity, making it a good place for small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Cost of Living Highlights:

- Proximity to Lagos without the high cost of living

- Affordable housing options

- Cheap and accessible public transportation

ADVERTISEMENT

While Nigerian cities like Lagos and Abuja often get the most attention, there are several other cities where you can live affordably without sacrificing quality of life. Ibadan, Ilorin, and Abeokuta offer diverse work opportunities, a lower cost of living, and a lively cultural experience.