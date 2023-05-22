The sports category has moved to a new website.
10 healthy foods for hormonal balance in women

Samiah Ogunlowo

It is a common experience to all women, how frustrating and disruptive hormones can be.

Foods for hormonal balance in women
Foods for hormonal balance in women

It causes almost everything from mood swings to stubborn weight gain and others.

Hormone imbalances can have a significant impact on our bodies and minds, despite the fact that hormones play an important role in our overall health, influencing everything from mood and energy levels to reproductive health and metabolism.

Here are 10 foods that will help you reclaim your power and embrace a happier and healthier you;

Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which can help balance estrogen levels (Credit: Real Food For Life)
Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which can help balance estrogen levels (Credit: Real Food For Life)

"These tiny powerhouses are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, which can help balance estrogen levels," says Dr Jane, a renowned nutritionist. Sprinkle a spoonful of ground flaxseeds on your morning cereal or blend them into a smoothie for a nutritious boost that will keep your hormones in check.

Avocado nourish your body and support adrenal function
Avocado nourish your body and support adrenal function
"Avocado is a true hormonal superhero," exclaims nutritionist Sarah. Packed with healthy fats and vitamin E, avocados nourish your body, support adrenal function, and promote hormonal balance. Mash it up into luscious guacamole or spread it on whole-grain toast for a hormone-loving treat!

Leafy greens contain nutrients that aid in detoxifying excess estrogen and promoting hormonal equilibrium
Leafy greens contain nutrients that aid in detoxifying excess estrogen and promoting hormonal equilibrium

"Load up on leafy greens like spinach, kale, and broccoli," advises Dr Lisa, a renowned naturopath. These vibrant veggies are loaded with fibre, antioxidants, and essential nutrients that aid in detoxifying excess estrogen and promoting hormonal equilibrium.

Add them to your salads, stir-fries, or blend them into a refreshing green smoothie for a burst of hormonal goodness.

Salmon can reduce inflammation and support the production of hormones that regulate mood and metabolism
Salmon can reduce inflammation and support the production of hormones that regulate mood and metabolism

Salmon is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for hormonal balance. The omega-3s in salmon can reduce inflammation and support the production of hormones that regulate mood and metabolism. Grill or bake a delicious salmon fillet and savour the benefits it brings to your hormonal health.

Turmeric possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can support hormonal balance
Turmeric possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can support hormonal balance
"Turmeric, with its active compound curcumin, possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can support hormonal balance," highlights Dr Mike, a respected herbalist. Sprinkle turmeric on roasted vegetables or brew yourself a comforting cup of turmeric tea to embrace its golden goodness.

Image of straw berries (Berries can help stabilize blood sugar levels) Credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
Image of straw berries (Berries can help stabilize blood sugar levels) Credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Brimming with antioxidants and fibre, berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries can help stabilize blood sugar levels and support hormonal balance. Enjoy a handful of these juicy delights as a snack or add them to your morning oatmeal for a sweet and satisfying treat.

Greek yogurt promote a healthy gut microbiome, which is vital for hormonal balance
Greek yogurt promote a healthy gut microbiome, which is vital for hormonal balance

Probiotics found in Greek yoghurt promote a healthy gut microbiome, which is vital for hormonal balance. Make Greek yoghurt your go-to breakfast or snack option and let its creamy goodness work wonders for your hormones.

Nuts and seeds contain healthy fats and nutrients that support hormone production and balance
Nuts and seeds contain healthy fats and nutrients that support hormone production and balance

Nuts and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds are packed with healthy fats and nutrients that support hormone production and balance. Grab a handful of these crunchy delights as a convenient and nourishing snack option throughout your day.

Dark chocolate can provide a delightful dose of magnesium, antioxidants, and mood-boosting compounds.
Dark chocolate can provide a delightful dose of magnesium, antioxidants, and mood-boosting compounds.

"Yes, you read it right! Dark chocolate, preferably 70% cocoa or higher, can provide a delightful dose of magnesium, antioxidants, and mood-boosting compounds. Treat yourself to a small piece of dark chocolate to satisfy your sweet tooth and support your hormonal well-being.

Ginger tea has calming effect on your body and reduces stress (Credit: Courtesy)
Ginger tea has calming effect on your body and reduces stress (Credit: Courtesy)
Herbal teas like chamomile, peppermint, and ginger can have a calming effect on your body, reducing stress and supporting hormonal balance. Sip on a warm cup of herbal tea before bedtime or during a relaxing moment to soothe your body and mind.

By incorporating these hormone-balancing foods into your daily diet, you're taking a proactive step towards nurturing your well-being and reclaiming hormonal harmony.

Remember, it's all about finding the right balance, both in your meals and in life. So, savour the journey of discovering new flavours, experimenting with nutritious recipes, and embracing the beauty of a balanced hormonal state.

It's important to remember that hormonal imbalances can vary in their symptoms and severity from person to person. If you suspect you have a hormonal imbalance, it's always best to consult with a healthcare professional for proper evaluation and guidance.

Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer.

