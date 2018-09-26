Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

You should not do any of these when visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

Do's and Don'ts You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

The Oba's palace in Benin is one of the most popular attractions in Africa.

  • Published:
What you should not do while visiting the Benin palace play

What you should not do while visiting the Benin palace

(Aljazeera)

The Royal Palace of the Oba of Benin is a sacred site therefore you should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace.

The Royal Palace of the Oba of Benin is the most prestigious sites in Benin and one of the top things to see when in Benin City, Edo state. It is one of the most famous Royal Houses in the whole of Africa. It is The palace, built by Oba Ewedo (1255AD – 1280AD), is situated at the heart of ancient City of Benin. It was rebuilt by Oba Eweka II (1914 – 1932) after the 1897 war during which it was destroyed by the British. The palace was declared a UNESCO Listed Heritage Site in 1999.

It is seen as a sacred site so it has its dos and don'ts — including no wearing of black, no whistling, no pointing at the Oba or his chiefs, etc.

1. Whistling

Whistling is seen as a way for mortals to wake up the dead, so in the Oba's palace where there are a lot of deities, whistling is seen as a rude act in Benin City, especially at the Palace.

2. Pointing

Pointing is seen as sacred, an act with deep spiritual for blessing and cursing so pointing fingers at either Oba or his chiefs are not allowed at the Oba’s palace. It is a punishable offence.

3. Using umbrellas

The top things to see and do in Benin City- Igue festival play

The top things to see and do in Benin City- Igue festival

(Hotels Ng)

During festivals, only the Oba of Benin is allowed to use an umbrella, no matter the weather.

4. Wearing black

Anyone wearing a black attire is not allowed entrance into the palace because black is seen as a symbol for mourning. It is a taboo for the oba to set his eyes on the colour black.

5. Carrying palm fruits

play

 

The colour red is not allowed near the Oba's palace at all. Hence, palm kernel in its fruit form, which is as red as blood is considered a bad omen when seen around or in the Oba's palace.

6. Dogs

Dogs do not enter the Oba's palace if not they will die. This is because, after human sacrifice was abolished in Bini Kingdom, dogs replaced humans as offerings to the gods.

7. Male visitors

play

 

The only males allowed to enter the harem, where the queen and other Oba's women dwell, are males with royal blood, i.e. male offsprings from the royal family. Hence, male visitors are forbidden.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Njideka Akunyili Crosby Dora Akunyili's daughter's artwork sells for N1.2bnbullet
2 Ladi Kwali Do you know about the woman on the 20 naira note?bullet
3 Baking recipe How to bake your own agege bread at homebullet

Related Articles

Explore Nigeria The top things to see and do in Benin City
See & Do 5 iconic monuments in Nigeria you should visit
Black Panther Did the ancient Bini Kingdom inspire the fictional Wakanda?
Pulse Opinion Britain should unconditionally return all stolen artifacts back to Nigeria
Etche Culture A brief walk into the history and economy of one of Nigeria's lovely people
Explore Top markets for tourists to visit in Nigeria

Travel, Arts & Culture

Pancake
Food Recipe How to make your own pancake
Belvedere Vodka and visual artist unveil new limited edition bottle in Nigeria
Laolu Senbanjo Belvedere Vodka and visual artist unveil new limited edition bottle in Nigeria
You will make one of these commercial stops during road travel
Explore You will probably make one of these commercial stops when travelling by road in Nigeria
Banana ginger smoothie
DIY Recipe for 2 super healthy breakfast smoothie
X
Advertisement