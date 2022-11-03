RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Who wore it best? Celebrities take on the same short dress

Temi Iwalaiye

Ever since 2207byTbally debuted her little satin mini gown, many celebrities have worn it, but who wore it best?

Who wore it best ?[Instagram]
Who wore it best ?[Instagram]

The simplicity of this short high slit mini dress and the detailing of the neckline is the reason it’s a favourite of many.

Recommended articles

Tiwa went all black with her take on this outfit. She chose black court stilettos as the footwear. As they say you can never go wrong with a little black dress.

For her birthday, Osas wore the pink version of this dress and silver strappy heels.

Waje also wore a green version of this dress, but peep her green shoes, they look so beautiful.

Tolu, the designer of this dress also launched the outfit, the colour and fit on her was also so thrilling.

We believe Tiwa bodied the dress more. Who do you think wore it best?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

STAR Lager excites brand lovers as the ultimate beer at the Igbo Day Festival in Kaduna

STAR Lager excites brand lovers as the ultimate beer at the Igbo Day Festival in Kaduna

Who wore it best? Celebrities take on the same short dress

Who wore it best? Celebrities take on the same short dress

Tacha cosplays as Nicki Minaj in new photoshoot

Tacha cosplays as Nicki Minaj in new photoshoot

4 benefits of garlic to the body you didn't know

4 benefits of garlic to the body you didn't know

Personal Hygiene: 3 causes of vaginal odour

Personal Hygiene: 3 causes of vaginal odour

7 tips for keeping foodstuff fresh and long lasting

7 tips for keeping foodstuff fresh and long lasting

﻿A complete guide on probate attorney

﻿A complete guide on probate attorney

﻿7 benefits of regular dental visits

﻿7 benefits of regular dental visits

Neuropathy: Why custom-made treatment is important?

Neuropathy: Why custom-made treatment is important?

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!