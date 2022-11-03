The simplicity of this short high slit mini dress and the detailing of the neckline is the reason it’s a favourite of many.
Who wore it best? Celebrities take on the same short dress
Ever since 2207byTbally debuted her little satin mini gown, many celebrities have worn it, but who wore it best?
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa went all black with her take on this outfit. She chose black court stilettos as the footwear. As they say you can never go wrong with a little black dress.
Osas Ighodaro
For her birthday, Osas wore the pink version of this dress and silver strappy heels.
Waje
Waje also wore a green version of this dress, but peep her green shoes, they look so beautiful.
Tolu Bally
Tolu, the designer of this dress also launched the outfit, the colour and fit on her was also so thrilling.
We believe Tiwa bodied the dress more. Who do you think wore it best?
