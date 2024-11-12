The most fashionable city in Africa - Is it Lagos or Johannesburg?

Traditional African fabrics and style are known for their vibrant colours, intricate designs, and elaborate embroidery.

Here are the most fashionable cities in Africa

3. Johannesburg, South Africa

This city known for its many high-end stores—it's a designer lover’s haven. South Africa's most affluent shopping destination, Johannesburg, is home to premium labels like Prada, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton.

Fashion lovers are also drawn to fashion districts like Maboneng Precinct and Braamfontein, which feature vintage items, secondhand finds, and custom streetwear.

Joburg fashion week is another thrilling time for style enthusiasts and fashion designers. South Africa also has a community of stylish fashion influencers.

2. Dakar, Senegal

Another fashionable city in Africa is Dakar, Senegal, famous for its traditional boubous, which has gained worldwide popularity.

Their fabrics like the kampala are highly sought after across the continent, and their tailors, renowned for their embroidery skills, have left the world in awe.

3. Lagos, Nigeria

However, when it comes down to it, Lagos is the undisputed fashion capital of Africa. Often referred to as the "New York of Africa," Lagos stands out as a vibrant hub for fashion, much like New York City, one of the most fashionable places in the world.

Lagos hosts numerous fashion weeks throughout the year, including Heineken Lagos Fashion Week, Arise Fashion Week, and GTCO Fashion Weekend.

There’s always a fashion event happening in the city and the street style from this events showcase how fashionable the city is.

Lagos is also home to some of the best fashion designers in Africa. Designers like Andrea Iyamah, Atafo, Veekee James, Matopedia, Xtrabrides Lagos, Banke Kuku, and Wannifuga consistently produce clothing that rivals international brands—if only they had the same level of global exposure.

Lagos weddings are another avenue for a display of fashion with elaborate lace styles and headgear(gele), shoes, and jewellery.

Another aspect that sets Lagos apart is its street style. The youth of Lagos, regardless of their social class, are fashion-forward.