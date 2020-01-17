One of the highlights of every wedding is not just the bride's dress, the different aso-ebi styles from wedding guests also get people's attention.

Nigeria weddings are incomplete with aso-ebi and many fabric vendors are making money every weekend from selling to wedding guests and couples. For wedding guests, choosing the right style can be stressful because you're caught between selecting the perfect look, especially when there's a theme for the wedding.

The key to showing up at a wedding in style is by rocking a well-tailored outfit and owning your look. It's time to upgrade your fashion game in 2020 by ditching boring styles for more elegant and unique ones.

In this article, we'll be showing you some breathtaking styles you should opt for the next time you visit your tailor.

1. Who says you can only rock bright colours when it comes to aso-ebi? Mercy Aigbe set the pace for breathtaking looks at owambe in this amazing style. The strapless dress has a mixture of gold and ruffles at the lower part. You would get everyone's attention at your next wedding party with this dress.

2. Showing off a little cleavage at a wedding party isn't too much. The thigh high slit showed off Lilly Afe's sexy legs and the opening across her chest made the outfit stand out. The statement sleeves are trendy and the outfit fits perfectly.

3. Feathers and off shoulders go hand in hand as seen in the photo above. You can show off your edgy shoulders with this style as long as it fits properly.

4. As you already know that thigh-high slit is a trend in the fashion scene, you can't afford to leave it out of your look. You can also show off your shoulders without exposing your chest with this style.

5. The style will have everyone scream class when you show up at any wedding party. This look is a definition of sexy and classy. We totally love the ruffles that extended from the under-burst to the waist of the dress.