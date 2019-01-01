5 designers, 5 locations.

While on a two-week break from London To Lagos, Stephanie IJ (@metrogypsie), a fashion and lifestyle blogger spent some of her time exploring Lagos, sampling the meals, and going on a Lagos street style shoot with photographer, Femi Alabede.

Lekki Ikoyi link bridge

Stylish on the Lekki Ikoyi link bridge [Bella Naija Style]

On one of the major link bridges in Lagos, Stephanie dons a green Horizon mini dress with victorian sleeves from @tola_official__.

Ajose Adeogun roundabout

Beauty in the chaos at Ajose Adeogun [Bella Naija Style]

The popular "eko hotel roundabout" is famous for its busy roads and yellow keke napep tricycles. Stephanie takes advantage of this by taking cool pictures of herself in a @thenalegirl co-ord outfit amidst the chaotic scene — which definitely completes the Lagos aesthetic.

The Backyard

Pop of colour at The Backyard bar and grill [Bella Naija Style]

The Backyard Bar and Grill is only one of the hot brunch spots on the Island, and one that is famous for its aesthetic backgrounds. Stephanie wears a @wildkulture colourful co-ord to this spot.

Nike Arts Gallery

Nike arts gallery [Bella Naija Style]

Of course, Nike Arts Gallery is the one stop that any lifestyle enthusiast doing a tour of Lagos has to visit. Here, Stephanie took the bull by its horns in a blazer from @dauraadee and a maxi-skirt folded into midi from @ziistudios.

Lekki arts and crafts market

Fringe and more at Lekki arts and craft market [Bella Naija Style]

The uncommon artifacts and trinkets sold in Lekki Arts and Crafts Market make one of the few tourist markets to visit in Nigeria. Stephanie wears a sophisticated @ujuestelo white Fringe dress from The Fearless Collection while taking pictures with the beautiful crafts in the market.

Credit

Photographer: @the.alfe

Assistant: @falade_lukmon

Stylist: @metrogypsie

Shoes & Accessories: @metrogypsie