5 designers, 5 locations.

While on a two-week break from London To Lagos, Stephanie IJ (@metrogypsie), a fashion and lifestyle blogger spent some of her time exploring Lagos, sampling the meals, and going on a Lagos street style shoot with photographer, Femi Alabede.

Lekki Ikoyi link bridge

On one of the major link bridges in Lagos, Stephanie dons a green Horizon mini dress with victorian sleeves from @tola_official__.

Ajose Adeogun roundabout

The popular "eko hotel roundabout" is famous for its busy roads and yellow keke napep tricycles. Stephanie takes advantage of this by taking cool pictures of herself in a @thenalegirl co-ord outfit amidst the chaotic scene — which definitely completes the Lagos aesthetic.

The Backyard

The Backyard Bar and Grill is only one of the hot brunch spots on the Island, and one that is famous for its aesthetic backgrounds. Stephanie wears a @wildkulture colourful co-ord to this spot.

Nike Arts Gallery

Of course, Nike Arts Gallery is the one stop that any lifestyle enthusiast doing a tour of Lagos has to visit. Here, Stephanie took the bull by its horns in a blazer from @dauraadee and a maxi-skirt folded into midi from @ziistudios.

Lekki arts and crafts market

The uncommon artifacts and trinkets sold in Lekki Arts and Crafts Market make one of the few tourist markets to visit in Nigeria. Stephanie wears a sophisticated @ujuestelo white Fringe dress from The Fearless Collection while taking pictures with the beautiful crafts in the market.

Credit

Photographer: @the.alfe

Assistant: @falade_lukmon

Stylist: @metrogypsie

Shoes & Accessories: @metrogypsie