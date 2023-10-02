Top 5 Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s outfits during the BBNaija All Stars season

Here are his best outfits this season:

5.

Representing the North and repping it quite well, Ebuka looked so good in a kaftan, and the abstract design on it was beautiful.

4.

This aso-oke crop jacket, the transparent glittering shirt and trousers were very alte; I love how Ebuka can mix up his style from different groups. He isn’t stuck dressing the same way.

3.

That shiny silver jacket was a moment, and the fact that he paired it with a cap, shades, and shoes was impressive. It looked good on him, and we doubt it would have looked good on anyone else.

2.

For a visit to the Big Brother Naija house, Ebuka wore a grey monkey jacket and matching trousers; he exuded a lot of sex appeal in that outfit.

1.

For the finale, he was bright and decorative in a white suit, splashed with different colours. Though we have to ask the point of the beanie cap.

Honorary mention

