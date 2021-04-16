RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Tiwa Savage talks about unrealistic standards of beauty and loving her imperfections as she is featured on the cover of Allure Magazine

Nigeria's Afrobeats queen is on the cover American women's magazine, Allure.

Tiwa Savage on Allure

Tiwa Savage dubbed, 'Nigeria’s queen of Afrobeats', is on the global beauty issue of Allure Magazine.

Photographed in Nigeria by Lakin Ogunbanwo and styled by K. K. Obi, she wore voluminous gowns while being surrounded by flowers.

Her makeup is subtle for some pictures but all the drama is in the hairstyling. In other pictures, she is spotting a lot of blush on her face to give her a more oriental look.

Tiwa Savage wearing a flower crown

Tiwa Savage looking tranquil in a green crop top and skirt

Tiwa Savage in a Molly Goddard Frill Dress


In the magazine, Tiwa Savage discusses coming to love her dark skin.

She says she didn’t always love her complexion and when she was about 14 she tried to bleach but was caught by her mother.

She adds that she doesn’t want to always appear perfect, she would much rather look relatable and that doesn’t mean she wants to look messy. In her opinion, the pressure of social media makes young people want to appear perfect.

Tiwa Savage in a Turfah dress


On her makeup routine, she says she had stopped wearing foundation on the advice of Naomi Campbell and she makes sure her pictures aren't over-edited.

Although she could have been styled in more flattering clothes for the magazine shoot, her face is gorgeous and we can make do with that.

