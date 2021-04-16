Tiwa Savage talks about unrealistic standards of beauty and loving her imperfections as she is featured on the cover of Allure Magazine

Photographed in Nigeria by Lakin Ogunbanwo and styled by K. K. Obi, she wore voluminous gowns while being surrounded by flowers.

Her makeup is subtle for some pictures but all the drama is in the hairstyling. In other pictures, she is spotting a lot of blush on her face to give her a more oriental look.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

In the magazine, Tiwa Savage discusses coming to love her dark skin.

She says she didn’t always love her complexion and when she was about 14 she tried to bleach but was caught by her mother.

She adds that she doesn’t want to always appear perfect, she would much rather look relatable and that doesn’t mean she wants to look messy. In her opinion, the pressure of social media makes young people want to appear perfect.

Pulse Nigeria

On her makeup routine, she says she had stopped wearing foundation on the advice of Naomi Campbell and she makes sure her pictures aren't over-edited.