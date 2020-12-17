Details/Takeaway: In the 70's, Motown rose as the home of Soul. The style of performance was usually capped by a bright-colored background, a lead singer under the light and behind a microphone while the band is across the stage.

In her new video for 'Park Well,' that is the vision, and it sees a cheerful Tiwa Savage croon aboard the Speroach-produced love song. Davido assists and the story is told. It's also coincidental that Tiwa Savage is also signed to Motown.

Artist: Tiwa Savage featuring Davido

Song Title: Park Well

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro&B, Afrobeat

Album: Celia

Date of release: December 16, 2020

Label: Universal Music Group/Motown

Producer: TBA

Video Director: Director CDK

You can watch the video below;