Details/Takeaway: In the 70's, Motown rose as the home of Soul. The style of performance was usually capped by a bright-colored background, a lead singer under the light and behind a microphone while the band is across the stage.
In her new video for 'Park Well,' that is the vision, and it sees a cheerful Tiwa Savage croon aboard the Speroach-produced love song. Davido assists and the story is told. It's also coincidental that Tiwa Savage is also signed to Motown.
Artist: Tiwa Savage featuring Davido
Song Title: Park Well
Genre: Afro-pop, Afro&B, Afrobeat
Album: Celia
Date of release: December 16, 2020
Label: Universal Music Group/Motown
Producer: TBA
Video Director: Director CDK
You can watch the video below;