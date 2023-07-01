This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Here’s our rating of the best pictures of the week:

Lily Afe

This week was Sallah, and Lily Afe looked so much like a beautiful Northern woman.

Diane Russet

Barbie or Diane? Diane channeled this outfit from Schiaparelli’s latest collection. I loved the mixture of white and black and the flare of the gown.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy wore army green Burberry overalls and a white net singlet to perform at the Caribbeans. He looked quite laid back.

Toke Makinwa

Toke set the internet ablaze momentarily in this see-through sheer print gown and shades.

Beauty Tukura

Beauty channelled her inner Gen Z in this pearl bra and fur jacket.

Beverly Naya

Beverly certainly looked ethereal and beautiful in this grey body-con gown. Her hair is also gorgeous.

Groovymono

His agbada was so colourful and beautiful; it was one of his best looks to date.

Kim Oprah

