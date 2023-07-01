This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram
As we always say, another week, another slay. These are some of the best pictures of Nigerian celebrities on Instagram.
Here’s our rating of the best pictures of the week:
Lily Afe
This week was Sallah, and Lily Afe looked so much like a beautiful Northern woman.
Diane Russet
Barbie or Diane? Diane channeled this outfit from Schiaparelli’s latest collection. I loved the mixture of white and black and the flare of the gown.
Burna Boy
Burna Boy wore army green Burberry overalls and a white net singlet to perform at the Caribbeans. He looked quite laid back.
Toke Makinwa
Toke set the internet ablaze momentarily in this see-through sheer print gown and shades.
Beauty Tukura
Beauty channelled her inner Gen Z in this pearl bra and fur jacket.
Beverly Naya
Beverly certainly looked ethereal and beautiful in this grey body-con gown. Her hair is also gorgeous.
Groovymono
His agbada was so colourful and beautiful; it was one of his best looks to date.
Kim Oprah
Kim made a strong case for denim on denim. Especially loved her hair tie.
