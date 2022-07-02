As we always say, another week, another slay. Here is our weekly roundup of the celebrity pictures we loved.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
What were some of the best pictures we saw this week?
Tems
Tems won the BET Awards in this black sheer dress. She trended worldwide for days. Gorgeous gorgeous girl!
Carolyn Hutchings
The queen of gbas gbos, Carolyn stunned in her traditional TIV attire.
Tacha
Yas queen! Tacha is a delight in this mustard jacket and shorts.
Ini Edo
Ini Edo was aso-ebi ready in this black gown, love the pairing with the pink gele.
Temisan Emmanuel
Temisan is dapper in this plaid suit.
Stan Nze
We didn’t know green could look so good. Loved the green suit on Stan.
Chioma Good Hair
Chioma looks gorgeous and artistic in this picture. She looked like golden fire.
