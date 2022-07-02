RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

What were some of the best pictures we saw this week?

These are the best pictures [Instagram]
These are the best pictures [Instagram]

As we always say, another week, another slay. Here is our weekly roundup of the celebrity pictures we loved.

Recommended articles

Tems won the BET Awards in this black sheer dress. She trended worldwide for days. Gorgeous gorgeous girl!

The queen of gbas gbos, Carolyn stunned in her traditional TIV attire.

Yas queen! Tacha is a delight in this mustard jacket and shorts.

Ini Edo was aso-ebi ready in this black gown, love the pairing with the pink gele.

Temisan is dapper in this plaid suit.

We didn’t know green could look so good. Loved the green suit on Stan.

Chioma looks gorgeous and artistic in this picture. She looked like golden fire.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

7 people talk about the first time they heard about sex

7 people talk about the first time they heard about sex

5 apps Lagosians use to order food

5 apps Lagosians use to order food

How do young Lagosians eat when they barely have time?

How do young Lagosians eat when they barely have time?

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during s*x

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during s*x

7 things men find attractive in women, according to science

7 things men find attractive in women, according to science

Itsekiri people: Kingdom History and culture of the Iwere

Itsekiri people: Kingdom History and culture of the Iwere

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

Trending

#BETAwards2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

The best and worst dressed at the BET Awards

Fashion Police: Tems custom-made gown for her big night at the BETs

Tems at the BET Awards 2022 [Instagram/Tems]

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

The best pictures on Instagram this week

Airport Style: How the cast of "Glamour Girls" jetted off to Abuja for the premiere

The cast of Glamour Girls [Instagram]