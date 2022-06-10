RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Another week. Another slay.

These are this week's best pictures [Instagram]
These are this week's best pictures [Instagram]

With birthdays, BBN reunion and numerous outings, we were not short of pictures for our celebrity pictures of the week.

Whose pictures did we love?

Crown this the picture of the week, Toke Makinwa looks perfectly sexy in this Mugler outfit.

Tonto looks her best yet for her birthday photoshoot. We love to see it!

Osas is fast becoming a celebrity picture of the week regular, and why not? All her pictures are gorgeous. This black gown with rhinestones made by the Erica Moore brand was very creative and sexy.

It was bad boy T’s birthday and he looked amazing in head-to-toe Ashluxe. He looked like a London boy.

Cargo pants have never looked so good. It is certainly casual outfit inspiration.

Okay, the queen rose! This white gown with a lot of feathers is certainly interesting and creative.

