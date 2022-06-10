The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Whose pictures did we love?

Toke Makinwa

Crown this the picture of the week, Toke Makinwa looks perfectly sexy in this Mugler outfit.

Tonto Dikeh

Tonto looks her best yet for her birthday photoshoot. We love to see it!

Osas

Osas is fast becoming a celebrity picture of the week regular, and why not? All her pictures are gorgeous. This black gown with rhinestones made by the Erica Moore brand was very creative and sexy.

Timini

It was bad boy T’s birthday and he looked amazing in head-to-toe Ashluxe. He looked like a London boy.

Dami Adegbite

Cargo pants have never looked so good. It is certainly casual outfit inspiration.

Liquorose