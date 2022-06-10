With birthdays, BBN reunion and numerous outings, we were not short of pictures for our celebrity pictures of the week.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week. Another slay.
Whose pictures did we love?
Toke Makinwa
Crown this the picture of the week, Toke Makinwa looks perfectly sexy in this Mugler outfit.
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto looks her best yet for her birthday photoshoot. We love to see it!
Osas
Osas is fast becoming a celebrity picture of the week regular, and why not? All her pictures are gorgeous. This black gown with rhinestones made by the Erica Moore brand was very creative and sexy.
Timini
It was bad boy T’s birthday and he looked amazing in head-to-toe Ashluxe. He looked like a London boy.
Dami Adegbite
Cargo pants have never looked so good. It is certainly casual outfit inspiration.
Liquorose
Okay, the queen rose! This white gown with a lot of feathers is certainly interesting and creative.
