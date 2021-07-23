The best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

Our celebrities take to Instagram to regularly update their fans. These celebrities did it best this week.

Vee

The Queen of flames was smoking hot in a long-oversized shirt-gown by African Designer Small.

Earlier in the week, she also stunned in a navy-blue blazer gown by 2207 by Tbally.

Kate Henshaw

This week was Kate Henshaw's birthday. She broke the internet in her outfits from Julyet Peters and Xtrabrides.

My favorite was the little red, feathered ensemble by Xtrabrides.

Waje

Waje was a sight for sore eyes in a two-piece from Mai Atafo, what we loved about this outfit is its color combination. This is how you wear color and, we loved it.

Wizkid

Wizkid was casual in Dior, diamond chains and black leather slippers.

Osas