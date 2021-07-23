RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week of our celebrities showing off on Instagram.

Wizkid, Kate, Vee {instagram}
Wizkid, Kate, Vee {instagram}

Being a celebrity is about keeping up appearances and always looking the part. These days, it doesn't have to be at an event or physical appearance.

Our celebrities take to Instagram to regularly update their fans. These celebrities did it best this week.

The Queen of flames was smoking hot in a long-oversized shirt-gown by African Designer Small.

www.instagram.com

Earlier in the week, she also stunned in a navy-blue blazer gown by 2207 by Tbally.

www.instagram.com

This week was Kate Henshaw's birthday. She broke the internet in her outfits from Julyet Peters and Xtrabrides.

My favorite was the little red, feathered ensemble by Xtrabrides.

www.instagram.com

Waje was a sight for sore eyes in a two-piece from Mai Atafo, what we loved about this outfit is its color combination. This is how you wear color and, we loved it.

www.instagram.com

Wizkid was casual in Dior, diamond chains and black leather slippers.

www.instagram.com

Someone call the fire department. Osas was smoking hot in a white bikini.

www.instagram.com

