Being a celebrity is about keeping up appearances and always looking the part. These days, it doesn't have to be at an event or physical appearance.
The best celebrity photos on Instagram this week
Our celebrities take to Instagram to regularly update their fans. These celebrities did it best this week.
Vee
The Queen of flames was smoking hot in a long-oversized shirt-gown by African Designer Small.
Earlier in the week, she also stunned in a navy-blue blazer gown by 2207 by Tbally.
Kate Henshaw
This week was Kate Henshaw's birthday. She broke the internet in her outfits from Julyet Peters and Xtrabrides.
My favorite was the little red, feathered ensemble by Xtrabrides.
Waje
Waje was a sight for sore eyes in a two-piece from Mai Atafo, what we loved about this outfit is its color combination. This is how you wear color and, we loved it.
Wizkid
Wizkid was casual in Dior, diamond chains and black leather slippers.
Osas
Someone call the fire department. Osas was smoking hot in a white bikini.
