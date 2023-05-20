The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tacha wears a ₦9.2 million dress to the 2023 AMVCA

Temi Iwalaiye

The price tag on Tacha Akide's dress has caused quite a stir on social media.

Tacha wore a $20,000 (9.2 million naira) dress {Instagram/tacha}
Tacha wore a $20,000 (9.2 million naira) dress {Instagram/tacha}

Today, Saturday May 20th, 2023 is the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards and the fashion and glamour has been at its peak.

Tacha shared the receipt of the price of her dress with her followers on Twitter. On the receipt was the amount, $20,000 boldly written on it. That’s about 9.2 million at the official CBN rate.

The receipt of Tacha's dress [Twitter/tacha]
The receipt of Tacha's dress [Twitter/tacha] Pulse Nigeria

Tacha wore a blue see-through lace gown with a detachable puffy sleeves that extended into a cape made by Nigerian fashion brand, 2207 by T Bally.

While her fans are ecstatic because she looks gorgeous, many others wonder why she spent so much when she isn’t a nominee and why she had to share that information with the public.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

